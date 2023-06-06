Experts Address Senior Exploitation During Virtual Roundtable

Panelists discussed ongoing research and available tools to help protect Florida's aging population

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In collaboration with the Florida Attorney General's Office, the Elder Law Section of The Florida Bar recently hosted a virtual roundtable to discuss the state's ongoing initiatives, research, and resources related to senior exploitation and efforts to help protect the state's aging population.

The roundtable featured panelists elder law attorney Shannon Miller and neuroscientist Dr. Nathan Spreng, moderator David Brancaccio, and an appearance by Attorney General Ashley Moody. The roundtable informed participants about ongoing research, tools available to help prevent exploitation, and a discussion on ways to help Florida continue to be a safe and vibrant place for senior residents.

Spreng's ongoing research studies groups of people who have been targets of scams, studying what separates those who have resisted scam attempts from those who have fallen victim. After comparing an aging brain to one that has experienced a scam before, he found that aging brains are more likely to become deceived by scams.

"However many bad financial decisions we all might make in our lives, over the lifespan, it's those that occur in our sixties, seventies, and eighties that we can't recover from," said Dr. Spreng. "There's not enough time to rebuild one's wealth."

"There are some things that we can do to predict that we may become exploitable, and we've started to create tools in Florida," said Shannon Miller, Elder law attorney. "I can tell you as an estate planner, I've never had a client say I don't want it because they all know somebody who's been exploited."

Attorney General Moody appeared via a pre-recorded presentation as she explained the program created by her office, The Senior Protection Team. The program is composed of attorneys, investigators, and others from the statewide prosecution office, consumer protection division, and Medicaid front control unit, who all collaborate to help protect Florida's seniors.

"Protecting the more than four million seniors who call Florida home is one of my main missions as Attorney General. I'm proud of our office's efforts to fight against scammers and those who exploit older Floridians," said Ashley Moody, Attorney General. "Our Consumer Protection Division and Senior Protection Team have recovered millions through legal actions involving scams targeting seniors. By educating and helping our seniors, we are building a Stronger, Safer Florida."

The team discussed the challenges tied to poor financial decisions and aging because older adults don't have enough time to recover their wealth, which leads to stress and poor mental health. It's vital to ensure that the aging population can remain independent; however, increasing awareness of scams and exploitation through open communication allows them to stay more informed of their choices.

Attorney General Moody's office has created several programs that encourage consumers who have been victimized by scams to take action and educate themselves to ensure they avoid exploitation in the future. For more information about how to tell if a senior may be a victim of financial fraud and how to guard against senior scams, click here . To report any nonemergency scam or abuse, please call (866) 9NO-SCAM or file a complaint here . The Florida Abuse hotline is also available for concerns of abuse, neglect, or exploitation of vulnerable adults. Individuals can contact the Florida Abuse Hotline at 1-800-96-ABUSE or 1-800-962-2873; fax a report to 1-800-914-0004; or report online.

ABOUT THE ELDER LAW SECTION

The Elder Law Section of The Florida Bar cultivates and promotes expertise and professionalism in the practice of law affecting people as they age and individuals with special needs.

SOURCE Elder Law Section of The Florida Bar