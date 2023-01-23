Virtual schools market in North America 2021-2025; A descriptive analysis of the five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the virtual schools market size in North America is estimated to grow by USD 294.17 million from 2020 to 2025. However, the growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 4.78% during the forecast period. US held the largest share of the market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 65%. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others. – buy the report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Virtual Schools Market in North America 2021-2025

Virtual schools market in North America - Five Forces

The virtual schools market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Virtual schools market in North America – Customer Landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Virtual schools market in North America - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on ownership (private and NPI) and geography (the US and Canada).

The market growth will be significant in the private segment during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the high enrollment rate in private education management organizations.

Geography Overview

By geography, the virtual schools market in North America is segmented into US and Canada. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the virtual schools market in North America.

The US will account for 65% of the market growth during the forecast period. Educational institutions in the US are increasingly adopting e-learning. This is creating the need for the development of online courses and web-based learning platforms, which is driving the growth of the regional market.

Virtual schools market in North America – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The market is driven by the need for a cost-effective teaching model.

Virtual schools serve as a cost-effective option for both students and educational institutions.

The adoption of cloud-based LMS reduces the cost of creating, managing, storing, and delivering content to learners.

Learning management systems reduce the dependency on large publishers and help the faculty in creating and managing diversified and interactive content for students.

The high inclination toward online learning has led to an increase in the introduction of affordable online courses by vendors.

Leading trends influencing the market

The emergence of learning via mobile devices is identified as the key trend in the market.

The expansion of the tech-savvy student population has made mobile devices mainstream in the education industry.

Hence, hence many vendors are emphasizing the development of online learning content that can be accessed through mobile devices.

Also, the increasing adoption of mobile devices among students and educational institutions is encouraging market players to provide personalized and flexible learning options.

Major challenges hindering market growth

Increase in open-source learning content is a key challenge in the market.

The vendors in the market are facing a significant threat from open-source solutions such as MOOCs, that are becoming popular.

Many MOOC vendors provide free courses to K-12 students in various subjects, including math, biology, and physics.

These courses can be accessed by mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets, or laptops.

Thus, for certain online courses, users prefer to enroll in the relevant open-source course and access freely downloadable online publications.

What are the key data covered in this virtual schools market In North America report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Virtual Schools Market between 2021 and 2025

Precise estimation of the size of the Virtual Schools Market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Virtual Schools Market industry across the US and Canada

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of virtual schools market vendors

Virtual Schools Market In North America Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.78% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 294.17 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 27.68 Regional analysis US and Canada Performing market contribution US at 65% Key countries US and Canada Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abbotsford Virtual School, Basehor Linwood Virtual School, Charter Schools USA, The Florida Virtual School, iEnergizer, Lincoln Learning Solutions, Mosaica Education Inc., Pansophic Learning, Pearson Plc, and Stride Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

