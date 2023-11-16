Virtual Seminar on The Synergy Between ADA, FMLA, and Workers' Comp: Demystifying The Bermuda Triangle Of Employment Law

News provided by

Research and Markets

16 Nov, 2023, 06:30 ET

DUBLIN , Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "4-Hour Virtual Seminar on The Synergy Between ADA, FMLA, and Workers' Comp - Demystifying The Bermuda Triangle Of Employment Law" webinar has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Interplay of ADA, FMLA, and Workers' Compensation Laws

Gain a comprehensive understanding of the interrelationships between the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA), and Workers' Compensation laws. This trio of regulations has been dubbed the 'Bermuda Triangle of Employment Law,' and it is crucial for employers to navigate its complexities with precision.

The ADA safeguards qualified individuals with disabilities from discrimination during the application and employment process. In parallel, the FMLA establishes essential leave standards for employees, encompassing situations such as childbirth, newborn care, adoption or foster care placement, caring for family members with serious health conditions, and managing one's own serious health conditions.

Simultaneously, Workers' Compensation laws ensure compensation and rehabilitation for workplace injuries while minimizing employer liability. While each law has distinct objectives and employee protections, their convergence can lead to confusion if not handled correctly.

Absenteeism, both scheduled and unscheduled, predominantly stems from employee and family member illnesses. In such cases, one, two, or all three of these laws may come into play. Violations can result in severe consequences, including lost wages, back pay, reinstatement, retroactive benefits, compensatory damages, and punitive damages.

Beyond legal obligations, employers also bear moral and ethical responsibilities to ensure employees receive the benefits and protections conferred by these laws.

Why Should You Attend:

Participating in this webinar is vital for employers seeking to comprehend the intricate interplay between the ADA, FMLA, and Workers' Compensation laws. By gaining clarity on each law's purpose and their synergies, you can develop effective company policies and communicate them proficiently to employees.

Avoid potential pitfalls and noncompliance by equipping yourself with the knowledge and insights required to navigate the complexities of these intertwined regulations. Safeguard your organization's legal standing, fulfill ethical obligations, and provide employees with the benefits and protections they deserve.

Join this webinar to unlock the full potential of ADA, FMLA, and Workers' Compensation laws, transforming their complexities into manageable compliance strategies.

PART 1:

  • Purposes of the ADA, the FMLA, and Workers' Compensation Laws
  • Understanding the provisions of ADA, FMLA and Workers' Compensation law
  • Employer coverage
  • Employee eligibility
  • Length of leave
  • Medical documentation that may be requested
  • Restricted/Light Duty
  • Fitness-to-Return certification
  • Employee benefits while on leave
  • Job reinstatement
  • Recognizing and analyzing the interplay of the ADA, FMLA and Workers' Compensation law: What's the risk for employers?
  • Impact of State-enacted FMLA laws
  • Enforcement authorities for each of the three laws
  • Running afoul of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC)

PART 2:

  • Situations in which employees have a sense of unfair treatment
  • The areas of interplay to consider when managing employee absenteeism
  • Tactics to keep employers compliant
  • Determining employers' responsibilities regarding medical and disability-related leave requests
  • Considering medical leave requests through the lens of the FMLA, ADA, and Worker's Compensation
  • Protocol for employees requesting medical leaves of absence
  • Intermittent or Reduced-Schedule leaves
  • Impact of intermittent leave on performance standards
  • Supervisors create liability
  • Reviewing your organization's leave policies and their implications for ADA, FMLA, and Workers' Compensation
  • Reflecting ADA, FMLA and Workers' Compensation regulations in your policies
  • Communicating leave policies to employees

Speaker

Diane L. Dee, President of Advantage HR Consulting, LLC has over 25 years of experience in the Human Resources arena. Diane's background includes experience in Human Resources consulting and administration in corporate, government, consulting and pro bono environments. Diane founded Advantage HR Consulting, LLC in early 2016.

Under Diane's leadership, Advantage HR provides comprehensive, cost-effective Human Resources solutions for small to mid-sized firms in the greater Chicagoland area. Additionally, Diane conducts webinars on a wide-variety of HR topics for various compliance training firms across the country.

Diane holds a Master Certificate in Human Resources from Cornell University's School of Industrial and Labor Relations and has attained SPHR, SHRM-SCP, sHRBP and HRPM certification. Diane is a member of the National Association of Women Business Owners and the Society for Human Resource Management.

Additionally, Diane performs pro bono work through the Taproot Foundation assisting non-profit clients by integrating their Human Resources goals with their corporate strategies.

For more information about this webinar visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ql1tmk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Virtual Seminar on Excel: Business Intelligence with Power Pivot and Power Query Webinar

Virtual Seminar on Excel: Business Intelligence with Power Pivot and Power Query Webinar

The "3-Hour Virtual Seminar on Excel - Business Intelligence with Power Pivot and Power Query" webinar has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's...
Global Tax Preparation Services Business Report 2023

Global Tax Preparation Services Business Report 2023

The "Tax Preparation Services - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Tax Preparation...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.