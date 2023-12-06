Virtualitics Expands Executive Team, Adds Rob Ferguson as Chief Revenue Officer and Rob Bocek as President, Public Sector

Industry Veterans Join High-Growth AI Leader to Accelerate Go-to-Market Scaling and Expand Strategic Focus on National Security and Governmental Solutions

PASADENA, Calif., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtualitics, Inc. , an AI data analytics company, today announced the appointment of Rob Ferguson as Chief Revenue Officer and Rob Bocek as President, Public Sector.

Ferguson has served in key leadership roles at prominent enterprise software companies including Salesforce, where he spent more than a decade, Oracle, and PTC. Ferguson joins Virtualitics to apply his expertise in leading go-to-market teams responsible for helping many of the world's largest, most influential companies realize success through adoption of advanced technologies.

"We are pleased to hire someone with the outstanding strategy and execution experience that Rob Ferguson brings to the table," said Michael Amori, CEO and co-founder of Virtualitics. "Rob will help Virtualitics accelerate our commercial business and build on the strong foundation of success we have already established in the federal government sector."

"It's an incredible time to join Virtualitics," said Ferguson. "The Virtualitics platform is proven in the most demanding, mission-critical environments. I welcome the opportunity to work closely with customers to help them leverage our ongoing innovation in AI data analytics to achieve quantifiable, high-impact results."

Bocek has more than 15 years of experience leading teams in emergent defense, intelligence technologies, and enterprise software, bringing a wealth of expertise to Virtualitics. In his new role, Rob will spearhead the company's initiatives within the U.S. defense and public sector domains, driving strategic business growth and expanding Virtualitics' footprint in crucial government sectors.

"I'm excited to welcome Rob Bocek as our new president of public sector," said Amori. "Rob has a deep understanding of our federal clients and has demonstrated excellence in all aspects of his career, beginning with his military service as a Navy SEAL officer to his tenure at Microsoft Federal, and later on, working at multiple defense-focused startups. Like everyone at Virtualitics, Rob is passionate about our mission. His expertise will be pivotal in strengthening our partnerships with government agencies and in furthering our commitment to providing AI-driven solutions for national security and public sector challenges."

"I'm thrilled to join the tremendous team at Virtualitics, especially at such a crucial time where mission-AI technologies are revolutionizing how leaders are making better decisions with more accurate data," said Bocek. "Virtualitics' AI-driven data exploration, visualization and applications will transform the way national defenders, public safety personnel, and first responders assess threats, mitigate risk, and keep us safe."

About Virtualitics

Virtualitics, Inc., an AI data analytics company, is pioneering the power of AI- and machine learning-guided data exploration to transform organizations. The Virtualitics AI Platform is an advanced analytics solution empowering everyone with faster, ready-to-use AI that is easily understood by analysts and business leaders. The company's patented technology is based on more than 10 years of research at the California Institute of Technology and has been tested, proven, and leveraged by the federal government and large enterprises. For more information visit virtualitics.com

