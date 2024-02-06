Virtualitics Makes Built In's 2024 Best Places to Work List for Third Consecutive Year

Annual Built In Award Recognizes Virtualitics as One of the 50 Best Startups to Work for in Los Angeles

PASADENA, Calif., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtualitics, a leading provider of Explainable AI-driven data analytics and applications, today announced that it has received a Built In Best Places To Work Award for the third year in a row. The 2024 Built In award recognizes Virtualitics as one of the best startups to work for in Los Angeles . Each year, Built In honors companies of all sizes, awarding both remote-first employers and companies in large tech markets across the country.

"We're excited to earn our place on the Built In lists for the third consecutive year," said Michael Amori, CEO and co-founder of Virtualitics. "It's an honor for Built In to recognize our commitment and pioneering work in revolutionizing AI-optimized decision-making with Explainable AI. Virtualitics' role in driving transformative business outcomes extends beyond our organization to our customers around the globe. This recognition is a testament to our collective effort and the impactful changes we're making in the world of AI."

Best Places to Work is a U.S. awards program that recognizes companies based on criteria including benefits, compensation, diversity/equity/inclusion (DEI) programs, flexible work opportunities, and other people-first offerings. Built In is visited by millions of technology professionals globally every month to learn about the industry, build connections, and find jobs at companies they believe in.

"I'd like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to the 2024 Best Places to Work winners," said Maria Christopoulos Katris, Built In Founder and CEO. "I am truly inspired by these companies that have risen to the challenge of fostering a positive work environment, maintaining a strong brand, and ensuring employee satisfaction. The future is filled with promise, and we are so excited to see what lies ahead."

The Virtualitics AI Platform harnesses the power of Explainable AI (XAI) to empower from business leaders, data scientists to data analysts with advanced analytics and applications for optimized decision making. Through an intuitive user interface (UI), end users can safely and effortlessly engage with complex datasets in a single environment. The platform's AI autonomously generates multidimensional visualizations, uncovers vital insights, and, crucially, interprets these insights in an understandable manner. This ensures that every discovery is not only shared but also thoroughly understood, enabling the launch of transformative applications that drive critical business decisions across organizations. This approach demystifies data, unifying it in a single platform and turning the AI from a black box into a clear, explainable AI companion in data exploration and decision making.

Are you passionate about advancing AI technology and empowering informed, data-driven choices? Please check out the list of open positions at Virtualitics.

This award follows Virtualitics' August 2023 announcement of a $37 million Series C investment by Smith Point Capital and inclusion on the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America .

About Built In's Best Places to Work

Built In's annual Best Places to Work program honors companies with the best total rewards packages across the U.S. and in the following tech hubs: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington DC. Best Places to Work is distinct because its algorithm selects tech companies that build their offerings specifically around what tech professionals value in a workplace. https://employers.builtin.com/best-places-to-work/

About Virtualitics

Virtualitics, a leader in delivering Explainable AI decisions for enterprises and government applications. We enable organizations to make AI-optimized decisions through our advanced applications and unparalleled 3D data visualizations. Built on a decade of Caltech research and proven in government and enterprise spheres, we make artificial intelligence safely accessible, visible, understandable, and actionable across applications for analysts, data scientists and business leaders alike, driving transformative business outcomes. For more, visit virtualitics.com.

SOURCE Virtualitics