Virtualitics Secures U.S. Air Force Global Strike Command Renewal to Scale AI-Driven Munitions Storage Planning as a Core Readiness Capability

PASADENA, Calif., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtualitics , the Mission AI company delivering next-generation readiness solutions for defense, today announced the renewal of its Automated Master Storage Planning (A-MSP) contract with the U.S. Air Force Global Strike Command (AFGSC), marking a major expansion of scope and capability. The renewed contract expands A-MSP's capabilities to transform how the AFGSC plans, stores, and mobilizes critical munitions assets.

A-MSP is part of Virtualitics' broader Integrated Readiness Optimization (IRO) product, enabling purpose-built applications to support decision-making across maintenance, logistics, personnel, and cyber domains. This ensures the technology is not just solving one problem, but contributing to a broader readiness ecosystem.

Originally built to automate one of the most time-consuming sustainment tasks, A-MSP has already delivered measurable results, saving more than 50,000 man-hours, significantly reducing human error, and accelerating decision-making across the force. The latest planned enhancements position A-MSP as a mission-critical enabler of modern agile combat readiness by delivering:

Configurable AI and generative modeling that dynamically adapt storage plans to evolving mission requirements, safety constraints, and real-time operational data.

Multi-cube support, 3D visualization, and volumetric KPIs that provide planners with a holistic view of assets, capacity, and risk factors across multiple structures.

Real-time enterprise-wide optimization that minimizes idle inventory, unlocks additional capacity, and accelerates decision-making.

Automated physical storage planning with complex safety and logistics constraints, tasks that once took weeks now happen in seconds.

These advancements enable planners to move from weeks-long manual tasks to real-time, data-driven decisions, maximizing existing infrastructure and delaying costly facility construction. During one test, A-MSP helped clear 3,000 square feet of storage space while managing receipt of more than 50 munitions assets, demonstrating the power of its automated physical storage insights and real-world mission value.

"The impact we delivered in Phase One is accelerating this renewal," said Michael Amori, CEO and co-founder at Virtualitics. "By combining AI-optimized workflows with deep operational context, A-MSP is evolving from a planning tool into a strategic readiness capability, giving our warfighters the agility to recover, repair, and return to the fight faster than ever."

Proven in the Field, Built for Scale

A-MSP has been beta-tested and validated across multiple commands — including AFGSC, AFSOC, AMC, USAFE, PACAF, and ACC — where it has automated complex physical storage planning under strict safety and regulatory constraints. The solution is now accelerating adoption as new capabilities are deployed.

"I wish I had this when I was a MUNS Commander — we need to get it into the hands of end-users as quickly as possible," said Brig. Gen. Miller, AFGSC A4 Director.

With this renewal, Virtualitics continues to strengthen its position as a trusted AI partner to the Department of War. A-MSP, part of the Virtualitics Integrated Readiness Optimization (IRO) suite, supports critical decision-making across storage, materiel movement and logistics support — helping defense organizations predict, prioritize actions, and ensure mission success.

It is rapidly becoming a foundational element to support AFGSC sustainment strategy and close critical capability gaps. The renewal sends a signal that AI solutions can be thoughtfully adopted at speed, deliver real impact and be trusted by our warfighters. This project supports increased AI adoption that the field needs.

About Virtualitics

Virtualitics, the Mission AI Company, is a leader in delivering AI readiness applications for national security and critical infrastructure. Our customers go from data complexity to decision advantage by using purpose-built AI Applications with explainability to enhance mission readiness and operational efficiency. Built on a decade of Caltech research in partnership with NASA/JPL, our proven AI applications help mission-driven organizations to optimize critical readiness capabilities using predictive models, and AI agents to turn complex data into trusted, real-time insights that improve efficiency, strengthen decision-making, and keep missions on track. For more information, visit virtualitics.com .

Any opinions, findings and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the 767 ESF, AFGSC, AFSOC, AMC, USAFE, PACAF, ACC, USAF, or the United States Government.

SOURCE Virtualitics