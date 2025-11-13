Virtualitics Selected by U.S. Marine Corps 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing to Advance AI-Driven Aviation Readiness

USMC Contract Provides Mission Critical Insights at Speed

PASADENA, Calif., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtualitics , the Mission AI company delivering next-generation readiness solutions for defense, today announced a new strategic contract with the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (2D MAW) to deploy its Integrated Readiness Optimization (IRO-MX) solution in support of aviation sustainment and mission readiness for MV-22 Osprey squadrons.

The award expands Virtualitics' footprint across the Department of War (DoW), reflecting growing adoption of readiness AI solutions across each service branch. IRO-MX provides United States Marine Corps (USMC) leaders with predictive asset insights, enabling them to forecast demand, allocate resources, and sustain aircraft availability in high-tempo environments.

"At Virtualitics, our mission is to empower commanders with AI insights they can trust," said Michael Amori, CEO and co-founder. "This partnership with 2D MAW shows how explainable AI solutions are transforming aviation sustainment, helping the Marine Corps maintain fleet readiness, reduce downtime, and strengthen mission success at speed and scale."

The IRO-MX platform delivers mission-critical insights at speed, using AI-driven analytics to uncover hidden performance trends and accelerate maintenance decisions. Built with explainable AI, it fosters collaboration between maintainers and AI systems, building trust in recommendations and enabling faster, more confident decisions. This human-centered approach ensures trust, transparency, and faster adoption across mission-critical environments. Designed for interoperability, IRO-MX integrates seamlessly with existing USMC systems and across the DoW ecosystem, enhancing joint operations and aligning data strategies for unified mission outcomes.

"Supporting the Osprey community is an incredible honor," said Rob Bocek, Chief Revenue Officer, Virtualitics. "The MV-22 is one of the most versatile and critical utility assets in modern warfare, and helping its crews sustain operational readiness with trusted AI is exactly what our mission is about. By delivering AI to the warfighter, at the edge, where decisions matter most, we're advancing how the Department of War prepares, responds, and maintains superiority in every domain."

This announcement follows Virtualitics' recent milestone with the U.S. Air Force Global Strike Command, accelerating adoption of its Mission AI solutions across multiple branches of the DoW. Together, these initiatives demonstrate how Virtualitics is unifying complex data, predicting critical insights and supporting decision advantage across multiple domains. This contract supports Virtualtics' growing AI readiness portfolio and momentum ahead of the company's next phase of expansion.

About Virtualitics

Virtualitics, the Mission AI Company, is a leader in delivering AI readiness applications for national security and critical infrastructure. Our customers go from data complexity to decision advantage by using purpose-built AI Applications with explainability to enhance mission readiness and operational efficiency. Built on a decade of Caltech research in partnership with NASA/JPL, our proven AI applications help mission-driven organizations optimize critical readiness capabilities using predictive models, and AI agents to turn complex data into trusted, essential insights that improve efficiency, strengthen decision-making, and keep missions on track. For more information, visit virtualitics.com .

The appearance of U.S. Department of War (DoW) visual information does not imply or constitute DoW endorsement.

SOURCE Virtualitics