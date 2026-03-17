Virtue AI Closes the AI Agent Security Gap with Agent ForgingGround: The First Enterprise-Scale Testing Ground for Autonomous AI

Agent ForgingGround with Built-In Red-Teaming Agents continuously evaluates and stress-tests AI agents across 50+ production-grade enterprise environments so enterprises can embrace AI agents without compromising security.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtue AI today announced Agent ForgingGround with Built-In Red-Teaming Agents, the first enterprise-scale testing ground designed to continuously evaluate and stress-test AI agents (including multi-agent systems) before, during, and after deployment.

As organizations rapidly adopt large-scale AI agents, many enterprises are unprepared to manage agent risk. AI agents can call tools, access sensitive data, and execute actions in real-time across enterprise databases, financial records, messaging platforms, CRMs, and more. Agents operate in dynamic, stateful environments where small prompt manipulations or unintentional misconfigurations can escalate into tool misuse, data exfiltration, or unauthorized transactions.

Without a controlled testing layer, vulnerabilities and zero-days can only be discovered after deployment, when the operational and reputational stakes are significantly higher.

Agent ForgingGround addresses this challenge by replicating real-world operational complexity in a controlled environment, enabling organizations to simulate multi-step agent workflows, tool interactions, and cross-system behaviors. A new component of AgentSuite (Virtue AI's end-to-end security, governance, and compliance platform for agentic AI), Agent ForgingGround includes 50+ production-grade simulated enterprise environments such as Databricks, Gmail, Google Docs, PayPal, ServiceNow, and Atlassian.

Unlike other agent simulations which directly call existing MCP environments, the Virtue AI Agent ForgingGround generates environments from the ground up, making it the first and only high-fidelity agent simulator to evaluate and stress-test agents in their own controlled, flexible, digital worlds. These environments mirror their real-world counterparts in both user interfaces and agent interfaces, enabling realistic and transferable evaluation of agent behaviors and risks. By functioning as an independent oversight layer, Agent ForgingGround allows a built-in red-teaming agent to provide continuous red-teaming risk assessment across the full agent lifecycle, closing blind spots that internal testing alone cannot catch.

Agent ForgingGround deploys built-in Red-Teaming Agents that perform risk assessments and simulate multiple major AI attacks for agents and multi-agent systems. These attacks are powered by 1,000+ proprietary red-teaming algorithms, optimizing attack strategies and injection points such as prompt injection, tool injection, environment manipulation, skill injection, and combinations therein.

Testing environments can also be configured to reproduce specific evaluation scenarios, with outcomes deterministically verified through environment states. This allows teams to reliably rerun agent trajectories for benchmarking, debugging, and regression testing.

Agent ForgingGround is compatible with the agentic frameworks enterprises are already using, including Google ADK, OpenAI Agents SDK, LangChain, LangGraph, CrewAI, Amazon Bedrock AgentCore, Microsoft Agent Studio, GitHub Copilot, Claude Code, Cursor, Salesforce Agentforce, and more. This ensures that security testing integrates seamlessly into existing development and deployment workflows, without requiring teams to retool or rebuild.

Founded in 2024, Virtue AI is trusted by the world's leading AI labs (OpenAI, NVIDIA, and Anthropic) and enterprises (Zoom, Uber, Salesforce, and ServiceNow).

Following the January 2026 launch of AgentSuite, Agent ForgingGround is their latest advancement in securing agents at enterprise scale.

"At Virtue AI, our goal is to give enterprises the confidence to securely deploy, expand, and accelerate autonomous systems," said Bo Li, CEO and Co-Founder of Virtue AI. "Our researchers and engineers actively study emerging agentic architectures, new attack techniques, and real-world deployment patterns so our platform stays ahead of evolving threats. Agent ForgingGround provides a critical validation layer that stress-tests agent behavior in realistic environments and uncovers vulnerabilities at scale."

Introducing Agent ForgingGround: Continuous Lifecycle Testing for Enterprise Agents

Agent ForgingGround helps enterprises evaluate how autonomous agents and multi-agent systems behave in complex operational environments through several key capabilities:

Diverse enterprise environments: Agent ForgingGround includes more than 50 production-grade environments such as Salesforce CRM, Gmail, Google Docs, Slack, Zoom, PayPal, Databricks, Snowflake, and ServiceNow, along with messaging platforms like Telegram and WhatsApp. It also simulates operational platforms like travel booking systems and online marketplaces such as eBay, where agent actions can directly impact business operations. Unlike other agent "simulations" that rely on direct connections to existing MCP environments, Agent ForgingGround generates these enterprise environments from the ground up, mirroring real-world systems in both user and agent interfaces. This approach gives security and AI teams full control over testing conditions, enabling aggressive red-teaming, large-scale multi-agent simulations, and reproducible evaluation scenarios without exposing live systems to data leakage, financial risk, or operational disruption.

Agent ForgingGround includes more than 50 production-grade environments such as Salesforce CRM, Gmail, Google Docs, Slack, Zoom, PayPal, Databricks, Snowflake, and ServiceNow, along with messaging platforms like Telegram and WhatsApp. It also simulates operational platforms like travel booking systems and online marketplaces such as eBay, where agent actions can directly impact business operations. Unlike other agent "simulations" that rely on direct connections to existing MCP environments, Agent ForgingGround generates these enterprise environments from the ground up, mirroring real-world systems in both user and agent interfaces. This approach gives security and AI teams full control over testing conditions, enabling aggressive red-teaming, large-scale multi-agent simulations, and reproducible evaluation scenarios without exposing live systems to data leakage, financial risk, or operational disruption. Multi-step workflow and cross-system simulation: Rather than evaluating prompts in isolation, Agent ForgingGround simulates multi-step workflows, chained tool calls, and cross-system interactions, revealing vulnerabilities that only emerge across complex agent trajectories.

Rather than evaluating prompts in isolation, Agent ForgingGround simulates multi-step workflows, chained tool calls, and cross-system interactions, revealing vulnerabilities that only emerge across complex agent trajectories. Built-in Red-Teaming Agents: Autonomous red-teaming agents launch adversarial attacks using more than 1,000 proprietary algorithms, simulating realistic attack vectors such as injected emails, malicious Slack messages, injected agent skills, and manipulated documents designed to influence agent decisions.

Autonomous red-teaming agents launch adversarial attacks using more than 1,000 proprietary algorithms, simulating realistic attack vectors such as injected emails, malicious Slack messages, injected agent skills, and manipulated documents designed to influence agent decisions. Comprehensive attack surface testing: Powered by 1,000 proprietary algorithms, Agent ForgingGround's built-in Red-Teaming Agents target diverse attack surfaces, including prompt injection, tool injection, skill injection, and environment manipulation, enabling organizations to proactively identify vulnerabilities and zero-days as well as follow key security frameworks such as EU AI ACT, GDPR, OWASP, MITRE, etc.

Powered by 1,000 proprietary algorithms, Agent ForgingGround's built-in Red-Teaming Agents target diverse attack surfaces, including prompt injection, tool injection, skill injection, and environment manipulation, enabling organizations to proactively identify vulnerabilities and zero-days as well as follow key security frameworks such as EU AI ACT, GDPR, OWASP, MITRE, etc. Stateful simulation and reproducible evaluation: The agent simulation environment can be easily configured to reproduce arbitrary evaluation scenarios, and the outcomes can be deterministically verified through environment states, enabling repeatable experiments and reliable benchmarking of agent behavior.

The agent simulation environment can be easily configured to reproduce arbitrary evaluation scenarios, and the outcomes can be deterministically verified through environment states, enabling repeatable experiments and reliable benchmarking of agent behavior. Continuous lifecycle testing: Agent ForgingGround supports testing before, during, and after deployment so organizations can continuously evaluate agent resilience as tools evolve and enterprise environments grow more complex.

About Virtue AI

Virtue AI sets the standard for advanced AI security platforms. Built on decades of foundational and award-winning research in AI security, its AI-native architecture unifies automated red-teaming, real-time multimodal and multilingual guardrails, and systematic governance for enterprise agents, models, and applications. With Virtue AI as an authenticated third-party partner, enterprises gain unified visibility and assurance across the AI lifecycle while driving innovation without slowing performance.

SOURCE Virtue AI