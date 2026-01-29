Virtue AI Introduces First End-to-End Security Platform for Enterprise AI Agents

AgentSuite combines red-team testing, runtime guardrails, and governance to enable enterprises to deploy autonomous agents without sacrificing security or compliance

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtue AI today announced AgentSuite, the first multi-layer security and compliance platform for enterprise AI agents. Organizations worldwide are deploying agents that modify databases, trigger payments, and access systems containing sensitive information. AgentSuite is the first AI-native platform built specifically for this new reality, enabling enterprises to test and secure AI agents as complete systems, enforce security policies for agents and tool calls, and prevent insecure or out-of-policy actions in real time.

According to IBM , 79 percent of enterprises are already deploying AI agents, yet 97 percent lack proper security controls. This security gap has become critical as AI agents move beyond simple chatbots to autonomous systems across dozens of tools simultaneously. Traditional security tools, built for predictable applications and fixed execution paths, were never designed to secure this level of autonomy.

With AgentSuite, organizations can deploy autonomous agents with confidence. It offers enterprises a single, integrated platform to test agents, validate MCP servers and tools, enforce agent actions in real time, and enable agent access control on tools and data sources. As the first unified solution of its kind, AgentSuite replaces fragmented tools with a single source of truth for agent security and governance.

"The question isn't whether to adopt agents; that's already happening," said Bo Li, CEO and co-founder of Virtue AI. "The question is whether you have visibility and control over what those agents can actually do. AgentSuite was built to answer that question before a security incident forces you to shut everything down."

Introducing AgentSuite: A Unified Security and Compliance Platform for Agentic Systems

AgentSuite brings together end-to-end red-team testing, MCP security validation, runtime guardrails, and governance in one integrated stack so enterprises can deploy autonomous agents without stitching together fragmented controls.

AgentSuite covers the full agent lifecycle: continuous red-teaming, MCP server and tool validation, runtime alerts for insecure or out-of-policy actions, and visibility, access control, and audit trails as agent usage scales.

AgentSuite addresses three critical challenges enterprises face when deploying autonomous agents:

Continuous Red-Team Testing VirtueRed for Agents enables comprehensive red teaming of agent behavior in realistic environments, using 100+ proprietary agent-specific attack strategies across 30+ high-fidelity sandbox environments. MCPGuard scans agent infrastructure and tool vulnerabilities, including CWEs in MCP code and prompt injections in tool descriptions.

Runtime Action Guardrail ActionGuard enforces a real-time guardrail for agent action trajectories, alerting users of insecure and policy-violated actions (and also allowing customers to bring their own policies). The Unified Agent Gateway provides a single enforcement point between agents and all tools, ensuring consistent security across the entire agent stack.

Visibility and Compliance Comprehensive observability tracks all agent conversations, actions, and tool calls, while role-based access control and centralized audit logging enable enterprises to demonstrate compliance and investigate incidents.



Together, these capabilities enable enterprises to deploy autonomous agents with confidence while meeting regulatory requirements and reducing operational risk.

Research-Led AI Security Platform

Since its $30M Series A funding in 2025, Virtue AI has transformed foundational AI security research into an enterprise reality. Founded by Bo Li, Dawn Song, Sanmi Koyejo, and Carlos Guestrin, the company brings decades of leadership in understanding how autonomous systems behave, evolve, and are exploited in the real world. That research pedigree includes Decoding Trust , an award-winning paper that set a new benchmark for evaluating the trustworthiness and security of large language models and earned top honors from NeurIPS and the National Security Agency. Today, Virtue AI's research and engineering teams continue to study emerging agentic architectures, new attack techniques, and real-world deployment patterns, rapidly translating those cutting-edge insights into new red-team strategies, stronger real-time guardrails, and more precise policy controls.

This research-to-product loop keeps AgentSuite ahead of fast-moving threats and helps define the standard for securing autonomous AI systems.

Customer Momentum

Virtue AI is trusted by the world's top AI labs and enterprises to reduce AI risk across agents, models, chatbots, and applications. Customers include Alliance Bernstein, NVIDIA, Uber, OpenAI, Zoom, Microsoft, Google DeepMind, and more.

"Our collaboration with Virtue AI helps us stay ahead of emerging threats and deliver on our promise to keep users in control and their data protected," said Arvind Jain, CEO of Glean.

"Our collaboration with Virtue AI enables us to stay ahead of emerging threats by leveraging advanced capabilities that protect the firm, empower users, and safeguard our data—while helping us better serve our clients," said Andrew Chin, Chief AI Officer, AllianceBernstein.

About Virtue AI

Virtue AI sets the standard for advanced AI security platforms. Built on decades of foundational and award-winning research in AI security, its AI-native architecture unifies automated red-teaming, real-time multimodal/multilingual guardrails, and systematic governance for enterprise agents, models, and apps. With Virtue AI as your authenticated third-party partner, enterprises achieve unified visibility and assurance throughout the AI lifecycle—driving innovation without slowing performance.

