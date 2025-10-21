Virtuosi® 2.0 - Unleashed

The Next Generation of BioPharma Education for the Advanced Manufacturing Era



ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quality Executive Partners (QxP) today announced the launch of Virtuosi 2.0. This is enhanced GMP Education for the Advanced Manufacturing Era. Virtuosi is redefining the way pharmaceutical and biomanufacturing organizations train, learn, and stay compliant.

Virtuosi 2.0 represents a major leap forward in biopharmaceutical and advanced manufacturing training. Powered by next-generation technology, it introduces expanded flexibility across course offerings and is built on years of immersive training expertise to deliver an improved user experience.

"As the industry transitions to include more advanced manufacturing models, workforce competency becomes a regulatory imperative," said Robin Mersh, SVP of Virtuosi. "Virtuosi 2.0 delivers a deep, measurable, intuitive, immersive learning experience required to ensure quality culture maturity and regulatory confidence."

Built on three pillars of innovation — Content, Technology, and Customer Care — Virtuosi 2.0 delivers more power, more precision, and more measurable business outcomes than ever before.

Three Core Advancements in Virtuosi 2.0

Enhanced Core Technology

Upgraded virtual reality interactivity allows for seamless use and faster time to competency. The next gen architecture allows for enhanced visuals and more intuitive user experience. The use of a wide range of modern standalone headsets and LMS improvements will allow for increased flexibility and cost efficiency!



Expanded Learning Content

IACET-accredited modules spanning the most critical topics such as Aseptic Processing, Cell & Gene Therapies, and Microbiology — integrated with the most advanced regulatory frameworks to ensure global GMP compliance readiness. Content tailored to your needs in 7 local languages -English, Spanish, French, German, Swedish, Italian and Mandarin. Look for an expanded course library coming soon (2026).



Elevated Customer Care & Integration

Creation of cloud-based analytics, and real-time performance dashboards allows organizations to track workforce competency and identify learning gaps. Expert remote support provides faster solutions in real time. This next gen product supports easier API integration and advanced reporting which are tailored for both global enterprises and emerging manufacturers. This will ensure seamless scalability and visibility across the learning ecosystem.

"By harnessing the latest advancements in modern VR hardware, it provides experiences that are more realistic, responsive, and engaging than ever before. With world-class learning accessible anytime, anywhere, and without cumbersome setup, Virtuosi 2.0 unleashes the full potential of your teams," asserts Lazlo Ring, PhD, Senior Director of Innovation and Technology, QxP. Dr. Ring specializes in Human-Computer Interaction (HCI) and has over a decade of experience in XR, computer-based education and immersive technologies. Dr. Ring brings a visionary mindset to Virtuosi development by exploring new technologies and tools to apply to the education experience while staying grounded in real-world impact.

About Virtuosi

Virtuosi, developed by Quality Executive Partners, Inc. (QxP), is the world's first IACET-accredited interactive training platform for the pharmaceutical industry. Combining interactive virtual reality with expert-driven curricula, Virtuosi equips professionals with practical skills, regulatory knowledge, and critical thinking capabilities required for today's advanced manufacturing environments. Virtuosi contains 100 hours of content and 26 virtual reality segments to solidify your employees' learning in aseptic processing, microbiology and cell & gene therapy. Also available in 7 different languages to meet your needs globally!

For more information on Virtuosi, please visit www.virtuosivr.com

About Quality Executive Partners, Inc. (QxP)

Quality Executive Partners, Inc. (QxP) is a cGMP consulting and technology firm, providing the life sciences industry with tomorrow's innovative solutions, tailored to meet the most daunting technical challenges of today. We were founded in 2012 to disrupt the traditional Life Sciences GMP consulting model. We have one of the most experienced and highly regarded teams in the pharmaceutical industry, recognized for their unparalleled remediation results and technical capabilities.

For more information on QxP, please visit www.qualityexecutivepartners.com

Contact:

Christine Feaster

SVP, Strategic Operations

1-443-752-7070

[email protected]

SOURCE Quality Executive Partners, Inc.