VIRTUOSO® NAMES NINE MUST-HAVE EXPERIENCES FOR 2024

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtuoso®, the leading global network specializing in luxury and experiential travel, has tapped into its elite force of travel advisors from around the world to share the top experiences that should be on every traveler's list this year.

Virtuoso's nine must-have experiences, according to its 2024 Luxe Report:

Discover dark sky tourism with a trip to Norway , Iceland or Canada for a look at the Northern lights, a phenomenon that has fascinated humanity for thousands of years. Stargazers wanting a warmer climate can view the total solar eclipse on April 8 in Northern Mexico .



Embrace a slow safari for an unhurried view of Africa's stunning landscapes and quieter inhabitants, providing the ideal counterbalance to the more adrenaline-inducing wildebeest migration and lion hunts. Virtuoso's Luxe Report shows wildlife conservation is a top priority for travelers. Whether gorilla trekking in Rwanda or bird watching in Botswana , travelers can maximize the effect of their spending on conservation and environmental programs with the help of a professional travel advisor.



Seek solace from the stresses of daily life in the happiest country in the world or the Land of Smiles. Bhutan provides a sanctuary for visitors in search of authenticity and enlightenment. Another optimal wellness destination, spiritual travelers are turning to Thailand for more than the traditional Thai massage, taking advantage of its array of tranquil beaches and hidden oases for relaxation and renewal.



Behold the ephemeral beauty of Japan's springtime Sakura or consider a winter visit when ski season is in full swing. Japan's unique culture coupled with incredible cuisine captivates travelers, making it the Luxe Report's top reemerging destination in 2024.



Explore the remote wilderness of Antarctica or the Galápagos Islands aboard an expedition cruise. Adventure cruising is one of the leading travel trends for the coming year and allows nature lovers unparalleled access to some of the most stunning and pristine landscapes on Earth.

Journey from Paris to Istanbul aboard the legendary Venice Simplon-Orient-Express, A Belmond Train. Depart in late August on this unforgettable voyage across Europe and arrive in Paris ahead of schedule to attend the 2024 Olympics, taking place July 26 to August 11 .



Pursue pastime passions in a new setting. The RHS Chelsea Flower Show is a must-see for gardening enthusiasts, while the Strahov Monastery in Prague is a remarkable haven for bookworms. From set-jetting in New Zealand to sambaing at Rio Carnival, travelers are inspired by their personal interests.

Savor generations of tradition, artistry and love in a single bite. Cultural cuisine provides invaluable insight into a destination's history and way of life, while also directly supporting the local community. Sample Peruvian picarones at the Mistura Food Festival, indulge in delectable street food in Slovenia or arrange a hands-on cooking class with a family in Vietnam .



Charter a private island and revel in the freedom of absolute seclusion with no timetable except your own. Dive with endangered species, explore underwater caves and secret waterfalls or refuse to leave the comfort of your own pristine, white-sand beach – all paths lead to paradise.

More than 2,000 travel advisors from Virtuoso-affiliated agencies took the Luxe Report survey, drawing on their extensive knowledge, experience and client requests.

A Virtuoso travel advisor can book these nine must-have experiences or tailor a trip to exact preferences. To find an advisor, visit www.virtuoso.com/travel-advisors.

