Virtuoso® Reveals Stressed Gen X-Ers Are Driving Wellness Travel, With Mindful Meditation The Focus For 2020

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelers resolving to improve themselves in 2020 are focusing on wellness of the mind and spirit - even more than the physical. A survey by global luxury travel network Virtuoso® of advisors specializing in the growing wellness niche uncovered that reducing stress and anxiety are paramount with travelers in the New Year. The expert advisors named meditation and mindfulness as the top wellness travel activity and cited spiritual and mental wellness as significant emerging trends.

The survey revealed that the typical wellness traveler is a Generation-X woman who most frequently goes on trips with a small group of friends or solo. With today's increasingly hectic lifestyles due to work, family and other obligations, travelers are looking to wellness trips to provide a relaxing escape that restores balance and transforms mind, spirit and body. They are also seeking skills while away to help maintain that calm and support their mental, spiritual and physical health once they return home.

Asian destinations emerged strongly as favorite wellness settings. Although the U.S. tops the list of wellness travel destinations, Bali and Thailand follow close behind. Two other Asian locales, Bhutan and Vietnam, appear high on the roster of wellness destinations on the rise. The prevalence of meditation, yoga, spirituality, fresh cuisine, spa treatments and outdoor activities makes Asia compelling for travelers focusing on wellbeing.

Virtuoso specialists report that wellness travel sales are pacing solidly for 2020. Fifty-three percent say sales will be steady from 2019, while 45 percent say they expect sales to increase. The future is even more positive: a powerful 98 percent say the trend will continue to build.

Key results from the 2020 Virtuoso Wellness Community survey:

Top Wellness Travel Motivations

1. Stress and anxiety reduction

2. Rest and relaxation

3. Body/mind/spirit transformation

4. Getting away from it all

5. Spiritual renewal

Top Wellness Travel Activities

1. Meditation and mindfulness

2. Spa treatments such as massages

3. Yoga

4. Healthy eating

5. Outdoor adventures

Top Wellness Travel Destinations

1. United States

2. Bali

3. Thailand

4. Costa Rica

5. Italy

Top Wellness Travel Destinations on the Rise

1. Bhutan

2. Croatia

3. Vietnam

4. Portugal

5. South Africa



Top Emerging Wellness Travel Trends

1. Hotels with wellness amenities

2. Spiritual retreats

3. Mental wellness

4. Travel with a purpose

5. Developing skill in a wellness activity

Travel advisors who are part of Virtuoso's Wellness Community lent their expertise and knowledge to this survey, offering their insights into 2020's top trends in this growing niche.

About Virtuoso

Virtuoso® is the leading international travel agency network specializing in luxury and experiential travel. This by-invitation-only organization comprises over 1,000 travel agency partners with 20,000 elite travel advisors in 50 countries throughout North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East. Drawing upon its preferred relationships with over 1,800 of the world's best hotels and resorts, cruise lines, airlines, tour companies and premier destinations, the network provides its upscale clientele with exclusive amenities, rare experiences and privileged access. More than (U.S.) $26.4 billion in annual travel sales makes Virtuoso a powerhouse in the luxury travel industry. For more information, visit www.virtuoso.com.

Media Contacts: Misty Belles Lauren Wintemberg Managing Director, Global Public Relations Account Director Virtuoso Alice Marshall Public Relations Phone: +1.202.553.8817 Phone: +1.212.861.4031 Email:mbelles@virtuoso.com Email: lauren@alicemarshall.com

SOURCE Virtuoso

Related Links

http://www.virtuoso.com

