Virtuous Named to Inc.'s List of Best Workplaces for 2024

This is the second year in a row that Virtuous has ranked among the best workplaces in America

PHOENIX, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtuous , the leading responsive fundraising platform for nonprofit organizations, announced today that it has been named to Inc.'s annual Best Workplaces list for the second year in a row. Prominently featured on Inc.com, the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company cultures, whether operating in a physical or virtual facility.

For the second year in a row, Inc. Magazine has ranked Virtuous among the best workplaces in America.

Virtuous is a Phoenix-based company founded in 2014. It provides a modern software platform including a CRM, marketing automation tools, analytics, and more designed to help nonprofit organizations build stronger donor relationships and improve the results of their fundraising efforts. In the recent G2 Spring Report , Virtuous was named the #1 Momentum Leader in the nonprofit CRM category and received a total of 15 badges, including "High Performer," "Users Most Likely to Recommend," and "Users Love Us."

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 543 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine the overall score and ranking.

"We are excited to be recognized by Inc. as a 'Best Workplace' for the second consecutive year," says Gabe Cooper, CEO of Virtuous. "Our dedication to cultivating a vibrant culture, supported by the incredible efforts of our team, drives outstanding results for our customers."

"Each year, Inc.'s Best Workplaces program recognizes the very best in terms of companies that have fostered a truly amazing culture," says Inc. editor-in-chief Mike Hofman. "We use hard metrics and data as well as qualitative measures for judging in order to find the very best—and we're proud that the program is highly selective."

Visit the Virtuous careers page to learn more about the company and view current open positions.

About Virtuous

Virtuous is the leading provider of Responsive Fundraising software dedicated to empowering nonprofits with modern and innovative tools specifically designed to increase generosity by building more personal relationships with donors. Virtuous CRM, marketing tools, and analytics solutions are used by tens of thousands of nonprofit professionals. Nonprofits using Virtuous software have seen significant increases in donor retention and average gift size while reducing administrative expenses. Virtuous has made the Inc. 5000 list for two years in a row, has been recognized as a Leader in the G2 Nonprofit CRM grid, and has been named one of Inc. Magazine's 2023 Best Places to Work. For more information, visit virtuous.org.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

