Virtusa Acquires SmartSoC Solutions, Establishing Full-Stack Service Offering from Chip to Cloud and Driving Expansion into the Semiconductor Industry

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtusa Corporation, a global product and platform engineering services company, today announced the strategic acquisition of SmartSoC Solutions (SmartSoC), a leader in semiconductor engineering and integrated circuit (IC) design services. This acquisition marks a pivotal moment for Virtusa, immediately expanding its industry portfolio to include the high-growth semiconductor sector and completing its full-stack, end-to-end service capabilities, spanning the entire technology ecosystem from the chip to the network, cloud, and application layer. The integration of SmartSoC, with its deep expertise in silicon design, verification, and embedded systems engineering, firmly positions Virtusa to capitalize on the secular demand for advanced silicon driven by global AI-driven transformation.

This market is experiencing unprecedented growth, fueled by the massive increase in the building of smarter devices and the exponential increased spending on data centers and AI infrastructure. As the world rapidly shifts toward generative AI and edge computing and beyond, the need for cutting-edge, power-efficient chip design is critical. This acquisition positions Virtusa at the forefront of innovation in chip design, enabling clients to accelerate time-to-market for next-generation products.

"The acquisition of SmartSoC is transformational for Virtusa. It immediately establishes us as a key player in the high-growth semiconductor engineering space, completing our vision for a full-stack offering that can serve clients from the foundational silicon layer all the way through to the customer application," said Nitesh Banga, Chief Executive Officer of Virtusa. "As AI models become more complex and data center investment surges globally, having in-house chip design capabilities is crucial. This move not only diversifies our industry presence but ensures we are architecting the future, from the base layer of silicon up, positioning us at the very heart of innovation."

"I am excited about what this brings to our customers. With Virtusa's cloud and application layer services, we are able to offer chip to cloud solutions, helping customers get to market faster," said Scott Houghton, CEO, North America & Chief Business Officer, SmartSoC Solutions. "By combining our deep semiconductor expertise with Virtusa's global reach and strong enterprise relationships, we can scale faster, broaden our capabilities, and deliver greater impact to our clients. Together, we are positioned to support the rapidly growing demand across the semiconductor and technology landscape with greater speed, depth, and technical excellence."

The acquisition also bolsters Virtusa's global delivery footprint and commitment to investing in high-potential regions. SmartSoC's existing delivery structure includes a significant presence in India, featuring a tier 2 delivery center in Hubli. This further investment diversifies Virtusa's talent base and enhances its capacity to deliver high-quality, cost-effective engineering services globally. SmartSoC brings over 1,400 highly skilled engineers with expertise across VLSI, physical design, and embedded software, immediately augmenting Virtusa's talent pool.

About SmartSoC Solutions

SmartSoC Solutions is a global provider of semiconductor design and embedded engineering services, specializing in turnkey project execution, custom ASIC development, and foundry services. With deep domain expertise and a solutions-driven approach, SmartSoC enables clients to accelerate growth and scale efficiently. Our collaborative, end-to-end approach enables leading semiconductor and system companies to streamline development cycles and bring differentiated silicon solutions to market with precision. With over 1,400 employees, five design centers, and more than 400 engagements across 12 locations, SmartSoC stands as one of India's fastest-growing Engineering Services companies. Visit us at https://www.smartsocs.com .

About Virtusa

Virtusa is a global product and platform engineering services company that makes experiences better with technology. We help organizations grow faster, more profitably, and more sustainably by reimagining enterprises through domain-driven solutions. We combine strategy, design, and engineering, backed by unmatched expertise at the intersection of industry, business, and technology to generate real-world business impact for clients.

Headquartered in Massachusetts with global delivery centers, Virtusa provides a broad range of services, solutions, and assets, including AI-enabled software engineering, product development, data and analytics, CX transformation, cloud computing, and intelligent automation across industries such as financial services, healthcare, communications, media, entertainment, travel, manufacturing, and technology.

Virtusa is a registered trademark of Virtusa Corporation. All other company and brand names may be trademarks or service marks of their respective holders. Learn more at www.virtusa.com.

