Virtusa and PlayerZero Partner to Bring Services as Software with AI Production Engineers to Scale Enterprise AI

Partnership enables autonomous AI software production that automates support, identifies defects before they arise, and accelerates legacy modernization that pays for itself.

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtusa Corporation, a global leader in digital business strategy and AI-led product and platform engineering, and PlayerZero, a leading AI production engineering platform, today announced a strategic partnership to combine Virtusa's AI consulting & engineering services with PlayerZero's AI-production agents that completely reinvent software product support and modernization for the AI-era.

The partnership combines PlayerZero's AI production engineers with Virtusa's global delivery network and the Virtusa Helio suite of agentic services and solutions. This shift to services as software will help enterprises reduce operational burden, ship higher-quality software, and modernize legacy systems faster.

Virtusa will be able to deploy PlayerZero's AI production engineers to enterprise clients and private equity portfolio companies through its global delivery network, with Virtusa Helio providing the agentic orchestration layer.

These production agents will be powered by PlayerZero's Production World Model, which builds a living context graph of how a company's unique software behaves in production and learns from every incident, deployment, and anomaly to act as a single source of truth for the enterprise. The AI production engineers then feed back knowledge to the production model over time, making the enterprise systems they operate more reliable than tools that require human oversight.

This means that Virtusa and PlayerZero will be able to deliver agentic solutions with the ability to predict, triage, and proactively resolve coding issues before they arise. This will lead to dramatically reduced efforts across IT product support, site reliability, and product QA programs.

"Engineering leaders are tired of choosing between innovation and stability. By bringing together the power of PlayerZero's platform with Virtusa Helio agentic services and solutions, they don't have to," said Surajit Bhattacharjee, Head of AI Labs at Virtusa. "We're bringing AI production engineers to our clients who actually learn how their systems work. They will be able to handle support, catch defects, and build the institutional knowledge that makes modernization possible. This is a step change in how enterprises will operate software."

In addition, the partnership offers a path to self-funding modernization. Support cost savings generated by AI production engineers will be able to directly offset legacy transformation investments, while at the same time AI production engineers with a unique understanding of a company's software can begin proactively modernizing legacy code bases with minimal human oversight. The reduced support costs and modernization efficiency gains these AI production agents can deliver will dramatically reduce the risk and capital requirements of modernization programs.

"We are thrilled to partner with Virtusa to bring AI production engineers to some of the world's most complex enterprises," said Animesh Koratana, CEO of PlayerZero. "Virtusa's deep expertise in product engineering and its Helio platform perfectly complement our mission to redefine how software is operated. PlayerZero and Virtusa together offer unmatched capability from autonomous support resolution to predictive quality engineering to full legacy modernization. By combining Virtusa's global delivery scale with our Production World Model, we are enabling clients to dramatically reduce operational burden, improve software quality, and finally modernize with confidence."

About Virtusa

Virtusa is a global product and platform engineering services company that makes experiences better with technology. We help organizations grow faster, more profitably, and more sustainably by reimagining enterprises through domain-driven solutions. We combine strategy, design, and engineering, backed by unmatched expertise at the intersection of industry, business, and technology to generate real-world business impact for clients.

Headquartered in Massachusetts with global delivery centers, Virtusa provides a broad range of services, solutions, and assets, including strategy and design, AI advisory and services, digital engineering, data and analytics, digital assurance, cloud and security, and managed services across industries such as financial services, healthcare, communications, media, entertainment, travel, manufacturing, and technology.

Virtusa is a registered trademark of Virtusa Corporation. All other company and brand names may be trademarks or service marks of their respective holders.

About PlayerZero

PlayerZero is the leading AI production engineering platform. The company's AI production engineers operate complex enterprise software autonomously, resolving production incidents, catching defects before release, and building durable models of how systems actually behave. PlayerZero is deployed across the Global 2000, including Zuora and Georgia-Pacific, delivering up to 80% reduction in escaped defects and 65% faster resolution times. The company is backed by Foundation Capital and the founders of Databricks, Figma, Vercel, and Dropbox.

