Virtusa Named a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group Banking IT Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025

Recognized for strong market impact, delivery capability, and sustained growth in global banking IT services

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtusa Corporation, a global product and platform engineering services company, today announced that it has been designated a Leader and Star Performer in the newly released Everest Group Banking IT Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025.

This year's assessment evaluates providers on their ability to deliver value across the banking technology landscape and measures performance across market impact, vision, and capability. Virtusa's positioning as a Leader reflects its strong market adoption, diversified portfolio, client value delivery, and industry-focused innovation. The Star Performer recognition highlights the company's year-over-year improvement across key PEAK Matrix dimensions, including portfolio strength, deal momentum, and investments in technology, talent, and domain expertise.

"Being named both a Leader and a Star Performer in Everest Group's Banking IT Services PEAK Matrix® 2025 reaffirms our commitment to engineering transformation underpinned by domain for global financial institutions," said Sanjay Deshpande, Executive Vice President & Head of Banking, Communications and Emerging Industries at Virtusa. "Experience being the fundamental battleground for business, we have made significant investments towards accelerating the AI-enabled digital engineering journeys for our clients with maniacal focus on sustained impact, resilient operations, and regulatory confidence."

Virtusa's banking practice delivers solutions spanning core banking modernization, data and analytics, payments transformation, digital onboarding, open banking, and risk & compliance. Guided by a customer-centric, AI-enabled digital engineering approach and a collaborative engagement model, Virtusa helps financial institutions accelerate time-to-market, improve operational efficiency, enhance customer experiences, and drive sustainable digital transformation.

Learn more about our BFS services and solutions: https://www.virtusa.com/industry/bfs

Disclaimer

Licensed extracts taken from Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® Reports may be used by licensed third parties for use in their own marketing and promotional activities and collateral. Selected extracts from Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® reports do not necessarily provide the full context of Everest Group's research and analysis. All research and analysis conducted by Everest Group and included in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® reports is independent, and no organization has paid a fee to be featured or influence its positioning. To access complete research and learn more about Everest Group's methodology, please visit Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Reports.

About Virtusa

Virtusa is a global product and platform engineering services company that makes experiences better with technology. We help organizations grow faster, more profitably, and more sustainably by reimagining enterprises through domain-driven solutions. We combine strategy, design, and engineering, backed by unmatched expertise at the intersection of industry, business, and technology to generate real-world business impact for clients.

Headquartered in Massachusetts with global delivery centers, Virtusa provides a broad range of services, solutions, and assets, including strategy and design, AI advisory and services, digital engineering, data and analytics, digital assurance, cloud and security, and managed services across industries such as financial services, healthcare, communications, media, entertainment, travel, manufacturing, and technology.

Virtusa is a registered trademark of Virtusa Corporation. All other company and brand names may be trademarks or service marks of their respective holders.

Learn more at www.virtusa.com.

Media Contact:

Paul Lesinski

Edelman

(971) 226-5299

[email protected]

SOURCE Virtusa Corporation