Virtusa Earns 2024 Great Place to Work® Certification™ for Third Consecutive Year

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtusa Corporation, a global leader in digital business strategy, digital engineering, and IT services, is proud to announce its 2024 Great Place to Work® Certification™ for the third consecutive year. This recognition spans seven countries – India, USA, Canada, UK, UAE, Australia, and Singapore – and underscores Virtusa's dedication to fostering a High-Trust, High-Performance workplace culture globally.

The certification is based on rigorous employee feedback, with Virtusa achieving an impressive Trust Index™ score of 79% and an Employee Net Promoter Score (eNPS) of 73%. Notably, 81% of employees agreed with the statement, "Taking everything into account, I would say this is a great place to work."

Key areas of improvement over the past year include professional development, equal treatment, making a difference, and creating a welcoming environment.

"We are incredibly honored to receive the Great Place to Work® Certification™ for the third consecutive year," said Lori Mullane, Chief People Officer at Virtusa. "This recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to creating an inclusive and empowering workplace where employees feel valued, supported, and inspired to achieve their best. Investing in a culture of trust, collaboration, and growth enables our teams to deliver exceptional value to our clients and communities."

Virtusa's commitment to professional development, diversity, and well-being reflects its efforts to build a supportive and inclusive environment. With industry-leading initiatives like Engineering IQ for career progression, robust upskilling programs, and a focus on belonging and fairness, Virtusa has created a culture where employees can thrive.

The Certification is a testament to Virtusa's leadership in workplace culture, which supports over 30,000 employees globally. As the company continues to grow, its mission remains steadfast in providing a High-Trust, High-Performance environment that drives innovation, collaboration, and employee satisfaction.

For more information about Virtusa's workplace culture and career opportunities, visit https://www.virtusa.com/careers.

About Great Place to Work®

Backed by 30 years of data, Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Through its proprietary For All™ Model and Trust Index Survey, it gives organizations the recognition and tools to create a consistently positive employee experience. Its mission is to help every place become a great place to work for all, driving business growth, improving lives, and empowering communities. Through globally recognized and coveted Great Place To Work Certification and highly competitive Best Workplaces™ Lists, Great Place To Work enables employers to attract and retain talent, benchmark company culture, and increase revenue. Its platform enables leaders to truly capture, analyze and understand the experience of every employee, and compare outcomes with data collected from more than 100 million employees in 150 countries worldwide.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and technology services and solutions for Forbes Global 2000 companies across industries, including financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, media, manufacturing, and technology. With a foundation in digital engineering, Virtusa empowers enterprises to navigate digital transformation, driving operational efficiency and measurable outcomes. Leveraging its Engineering First approach, Virtusa partners with organizations to tackle complex challenges, delivering solutions that ensure resilience and competitive advantage.

Virtusa is a registered trademark of Virtusa Corporation. All other company and brand names may be trademarks or service marks of their respective holders.

