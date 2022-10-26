Virtusa Earns Adobe Accredited Partner Solution Badge for vEngage

Innovative Banking and Financial Services Solution is Market Tested, Adobe Verified

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtusa Corporation, a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering, and IT services and solutions, today announced it has earned the Adobe Accredited Solution badge for vEngage. With this certification, vEngage, a solution that combines Virtusa's financial services expertise with Adobe technology, is badged to help banks and financial institutions anticipate customer needs, then deliver personalized experiences across digital and in-person channels.

Banks and financial institutions are under tremendous pressure to engage customers in new and innovative ways, as 80% of leaders and marketers in financial services and insurance industries have observed changes to – or entirely new – customer journeysi. With vEngage, clients can deliver targeted messages to the right customers in real time to increase cross-sell and upsell opportunities and decrease customer churn. Banks can typically see value in 16-20 weeks with Virtusa's built-in integrations and solution accelerators across data, decisioning and marketing technologies – helping to improve ROI, meet regulatory norms and create new revenue streams.

"Receiving this badge instills confidence among current and future clients in knowing that vEngage was tested and verified by Adobe, a leader in digital marketing and customer experience," said Sanjay Deshpande, Executive Vice President and Head of Banking and Financial Services - Americas, Virtusa. "Adobe is deeply rooted in delivering innovative and exceptional digital experiences, and together, we are looking at what's next to help clients transform how they attract, support and retain their customers."

"Virtusa and Adobe have a longstanding track record for providing proven digital experiences to financial services companies and their customers," said Tony Sanders, senior director of Americas Partners Sales for Adobe. "We've seen the impact vEngage with Adobe Experience Cloud has on our clients' businesses, and we're excited that Virtusa has earned our accreditation of their solution."

Virtusa achieved its Adobe Accredited Solution status after a rigorous and thorough review process, signifying that vEngage demonstrates innovation and delivers rich digital experiences at scale with Adobe Experience Cloud and Adobe Experience Platform.

With Adobe Experience Cloud and Virtusa's IP tools and accelerators– brands can unify data in real time to drive customer intelligence and personalization at scale. Businesses can leverage Virtusa and Adobe to drive value across their digital experiences such as:

Increased conversion/ clickthrough rates

Increased up-sell and cross-sell

Improved customer Sat/NPS Scores

Retention lift/attrition decrease

Customer Lifetime Value (CLV) lift

Virtusa is an established Adobe Gold Solution Partner, which is recognized as companies with a significant presence in multiple Adobe geographic areas and deep Specialized Adobe practices in multiple Adobe Experience Cloud solutions. An Adobe verified partner solution requires multiple previous successful deployments and mandates that the Adobe Solution Partner has earned Adobe Specialization status.

The Virtusa and Adobe partnership began in 2002, and since then, the two companies have delivered solutions across industries, including financial services, insurance, healthcare, telecom, media and manufacturing. To learn more about the Virtusa and Adobe partnership, please visit: https://www.virtusa.com/partners/adobe.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation is a global provider of digital business strategy, digital engineering, and information technology (IT) services and solutions that help clients change, disrupt and unlock new value through innovative engineering. Virtusa serves Global 2000 companies in Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Communications, Media, Entertainment, Travel, Manufacturing, and Technology industries.

Virtusa helps clients grow their business with innovative products and services that create operational efficiency using digital labor, future-proof operational and IT platforms, and rationalization and modernization of IT applications infrastructure. This is achieved through a unique approach blending deep contextual expertise, empowered agile teams, and measurably better engineering to create holistic solutions that drive the business forward at unparalleled velocity enabled by a culture of cooperative disruption.

Virtusa is a registered trademark of Virtusa Corporation. All other company and brand names may be trademarks or service marks of their respective holders.

