Virtusa Named a Global Leader on the 2025 CDP Climate A List

Achievement highlights Virtusa's position in the top 4% of companies scored globally for environmental transparency and leadership

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtusa Corporation, a global product and platform engineering services company, today announced it has been named to the prestigious CDP Climate Change 'A' List 2025. This distinction places Virtusa among the top 4% of over 22,100 companies worldwide, as scored by CDP, the world's only independent environmental disclosure system.

Furthermore, Virtusa has earned a spot on the 2025 CDP Supplier Engagement Leaderboard for the second year in a row. This 'A List' distinction underscores our leadership in corporate governance and Scope 3 emissions management, cementing Virtusa's role as the partner of choice for organizations committed to decarbonizing their global supply chains.

Securing a spot on the "A List" is an elite ranking that signals to clients, partners, and investors that Virtusa is operating at the highest level of environmental governance and transparency. Achieving an 'A' score is a significant competitive differentiator. It validates Virtusa's commitment to managing environmental risks and opportunities while making measurable progress toward global resilience.

"Earning a spot on the CDP Climate Change 'A' List is a major milestone that underscores our commitment to the highest standards of environmental transparency," said Amit Bajora, Chief Financial Officer at Virtusa. "While transparency remains our foundation, we are now pivoting toward 'Sustainability 2.0.' By leveraging our AI-native engineering, we are moving past traditional, retrospective reporting to a future where we manage and optimize environmental impact in real-time, creating a more resilient outlook for both our clients and the planet."

The significance of the 2025 CDP Climate Change 'A' List is underscored by:

The global standard: Over 22,100 businesses, representing more than half of global market capitalization, disclosed through CDP in 2025.

Investor influence: Financial institutions with more than a quarter of the world's institutional assets (over US$127 trillion) use CDP data to help inform investment and lending decisions.

Rigorous alignment: Aligned with the ISSB's climate standard, IFRS S2, as its foundational baseline, CDP integrates best practice reporting standards and frameworks.

Virtusa's 'A' rating reflects three core pillars of its sustainability strategy: gold standard leadership through environmental transparency and industry leadership; robust risk management by comprehensively proving how the company manages environmental risks, impacts, and opportunities; and a future vision focused on actively working to build an Earth-positive future through purpose-driven engineering.

Advancing to Sustainability 2.0

With the 2025 'A List' ranking as a foundation, Virtusa is advancing its vision through Sustainability 2.0. This initiative marks a shift from retrospective reporting to a collaborative, AI-native approach.

By integrating real-time data engineering and autonomous agents, Virtusa moves sustainability from a compliance requirement to a core business advantage. This model helps clients transform disclosures into actionable insights with live visibility into emissions and risk across the value chain. It ensures environmental impact is no longer measured just annually, but actively managed every day.

Learn more about Virtusa's commitment to sustainability at: https://www.virtusa.com/about/sustainability .

About Virtusa

Virtusa is a global product and platform engineering services company that makes experiences better with technology. We help organizations grow faster, more profitably, and more sustainably by reimagining enterprises through domain-driven solutions. We combine strategy, design, and engineering, backed by unmatched expertise at the intersection of industry, business, and technology to generate real-world business impact for clients.

Headquartered in Massachusetts with global delivery centers, Virtusa provides a broad range of services, solutions, and assets, including strategy and design, AI advisory and services, digital engineering, data and analytics, digital assurance, cloud and security, and managed services across industries such as financial services, healthcare, communications, media, entertainment, travel, manufacturing, and technology.

Virtusa is a registered trademark of Virtusa Corporation. All other company and brand names may be trademarks or service marks of their respective holders.

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