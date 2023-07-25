Virtusa Receives Healthcare / Life Sciences Award for Excellence in Pega Solutions

News provided by

Virtusa Corporation

25 Jul, 2023, 08:00 ET

Virtusa's pioneering utilization of Pega solutions in healthcare and life sciences establishes a benchmark for excellence, empowering organizations to elevate patient care, streamline operations, and foster lasting growth.

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtusa Corporation, a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering, and information technology (IT) services and solutions, has been honored with the prestigious Healthcare / Life Sciences Award for Excellence in Pega Solutions. This accolade recognizes Virtusa's outstanding contributions and expertise in leveraging the power of Pegasystems, the low-code platform provider empowering the world's leading enterprises to Build for Change®.

Pega is widely recognized as a transformative low-code platform that enables organizations to rapidly build and deploy enterprise-grade applications, allowing them to respond quickly to evolving business needs. By leveraging Pega's capabilities, Virtusa has helped numerous healthcare and life sciences clients navigate the complex landscape of their respective industries, enabling them to deliver better patient care, enhance operational efficiency, and achieve sustainable growth.

"We are thrilled to receive the Healthcare / Life Sciences Award for Excellence in Pega Solutions," said Mallesh Kalary EVP and BU Head - Healthcare, Insurance and Life Sciences, Virtusa. "This recognition is a testament to our team's unwavering commitment to delivering innovative solutions that enable healthcare and life sciences organizations to adapt to change and improve patient outcomes. We are proud to partner with Pega in driving digital transformation in these critical industries."

Virtusa's success in the healthcare and life sciences sector can be attributed to its comprehensive understanding of the unique challenges faced by these industries. By combining Pega's powerful capabilities with their deep domain expertise, Virtusa has created customized solutions that address the specific needs of healthcare providers and life sciences organizations. These solutions have not only enhanced operational efficiency but have also contributed to better patient care and improved overall outcomes.

"Congratulations to Virtusa Corporation for receiving the Healthcare / Life Sciences Award for Excellence in Pega Solutions," said Judy Buchholz, senior vice president, global partner ecosystems, Pega. "This achievement showcases their exceptional expertise in leveraging Pega's powerful capabilities to drive agility and adaptability in healthcare and life sciences organizations. Together, we are committed to empowering our customers to overcome challenges, achieve digital excellence, and make a lasting impact on the industries they serve."

The Healthcare and Life Sciences Award for Excellence in Pega Solutions serves as a validation of Virtusa's commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions that empower healthcare and life sciences organizations to achieve their strategic objectives in an increasingly competitive landscape.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation is a global provider of digital engineering and technology services and solutions for Forbes Global 2000 companies in the financial services, healthcare, communications, media, entertainment, travel, manufacturing, and technology industries worldwide. At Virtusa, digital engineering is at the heart of everything we do. We are 35,000 builders, makers, and doers that partner with customers to reimagine enterprises and creatively build solutions to the most pressing business challenges that move them to the forefront of their industries.
Virtusa's unique "Engineering First" approach means never presenting an idea we can't execute. With deep industry expertise and empowered agile teams made up of world-class talent, we think about execution early in the process, because the earlier you think about execution the earlier an idea can have an impact. Solving from the inside out enables businesses to respond swiftly to changing needs with improved quality, lower costs, and lasting results.

Virtusa is a registered trademark of Virtusa Corporation.  All other company and brand names may be trademarks or service marks of their respective holders. Discover more at: Virtusa's Newsroom and follow us on Twitter at @VirtusaCorp.

Virtusa Media Contact: 
Alex Nickols, Edelman 
+1 (415) 430 8056
[email protected]com

SOURCE Virtusa Corporation

Also from this source

Virtusa Is Awarded Gold Medal from EcoVadis for Sustainability Performance

Virtusa Secures SIIA CODiE Awards for Best Artificial Intelligence Solution in Healthcare

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.