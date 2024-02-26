Virtusa Recognized as a Major Contender in Everest Group Lending IT Services PEAK Matrix® 2023

Highest Performer in Vision & Capability Validates Commitment to Partnering with Financial Services Firms to Create Breakthrough Digital Transformations 

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtusa Corporation, a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering, and information technology (IT) services and solutions, is proud to announce its recognition as a Major Contender in the Lending IT Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2023. This recognition reflects Virtusa's commitment to providing innovative and comprehensive global services in the Banking and Financial Services industry.

The Lending IT Services PEAK Matrix, created by Everest Group, a global research firm helping business leaders make confident decisions, assesses, and compares leading IT industry providers in service focus, key solutions, domain investments, growth, and more. Virtusa's inclusion in the Major Contenders category is a testament to its commitment to providing banks and financial services companies with comprehensive global services.

Virtusa's placement as the third-highest performer in Market Impact showcases a profound understanding of how and what creates a lasting and valuable impact in the market. Through agile innovation and client-centric strategy, Virtusa's commitment to delivering scalable end to end solutions cements its position as an invaluable partner for banks and financial services companies looking to evolve their business and maintain competitive longevity.

"The transformations taking place in the lending industry fueled by the shift in consumer demand create the need for a strategic advisor who understands their business and enables differentiated customer experience, improved risk profile, and rapid credit decisions at optimized costs." Sanjay Deshpande, Executive Vice President, Banking & Financial Services at Virtusa, remarked. "This acknowledgment showcases our deep domain expertise and ability to deliver innovative solutions that help our clients navigate the evolving landscape."

Virtusa's recognition as a top performer for Vision & Capability directly stems from its Engineering First approach. This science-based strategy enables them to focus on identifying their clients' key challenges while understanding their capabilities and goals to create tangible solutions at speed and scale. With a focus on delivering comprehensive lending solutions, Virtusa has established itself with a strong partnership-led model, fostering collaborations with FinTechs. The company's advanced cognitive tools, including AI and predictive analytics, have played a pivotal role in enhancing automated approval rates and providing deeper insights into customer behavior.

PEAK Matrix® assessments provide the analysis and insights enterprises need to make critical selection decisions about global services providers, locations, products, and solutions. Likewise, providers of these offerings look to the PEAK Matrix® to gauge and calibrate their contributions against their peers.

About Virtusa
Virtusa Corporation is a global provider of digital engineering and technology services and solutions for Forbes Global 2000 companies in the financial services, healthcare, communications, media, entertainment, travel, manufacturing, and technology industries worldwide. At Virtusa, digital engineering is at the heart of everything we do. We are 35,000 builders, makers, and doers that partner with customers to reimagine enterprises and creatively build solutions to the most pressing business challenges that move them to the forefront of their industries.

Virtusa's unique Engineering First approach means never presenting an idea we can't execute. With deep industry expertise and empowered agile teams made up of world-class talent, we think about execution early in the process, because the earlier you think about execution the earlier an idea can have an impact. Solving from the inside out enables businesses to respond swiftly to changing needs with improved quality, lower costs, and lasting results.

Virtusa is a registered trademark of Virtusa Corporation. All other company and brand names may be trademarks or service marks of their respective holders.

