Virtusa Recognized as Enterprise Innovator in HFS Horizons: HCP Service Providers, 2024 Report

Virtusa is positioned as a Horizon 2 – Enterprise Innovator in the HFS Horizons Report, highlighting its ability to support healthcare providers on their enterprise transformation journey

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HFS Research, a leading global research and analysis firm, has recognized Virtusa Corporation, a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering and IT services and solutions, as an Enterprise Innovator in its HFS Horizons: HCP Service Providers, 2024 report.

Virtusa is recognized as a Horizon 2 – Enterprise Innovator in the report, highlighting its commitment to improving provider onboarding timelines and experience and reducing operational costs. Virtusa is one of 36 healthcare service providers assessed in the report for its role in the global care delivery industry. The report specifically commends Virtusa for its ability to address the full value chain including patient intake, diagnosis, care, and provider services.

"We're dedicated to blending agility, innovation and customer-centric strategies to improve patient care and engagement in the digital healthcare era," said Mallesh Kalary, Head of Healthcare, Insurance, and Life Sciences at Virtusa. "Our clients look to us to improve provider onboarding timelines and experience and reduce operational cost. The recognition from HFS confirms our continued success in using our domain solutions and technology capabilities to support healthcare providers."

Virtusa's inclusion as an Enterprise Innovator underscores its pivotal role in shaping the future of digital transformation in the healthcare industry. To learn more about Virtusa's healthcare practice and its solutions within the healthcare industry, visit www.virtusa.com/industry/healthcare. To read the full HFS Horizons: HCP Service Providers, 2024 Report, visit https://www.hfsresearch.com

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation is a global provider of digital engineering and technology services and solutions for Forbes Global 2000 companies in the financial services, healthcare, communications, media, entertainment, travel, manufacturing, and technology industries worldwide. At Virtusa, digital engineering is at the heart of everything we do. We are 30,000 builders, makers, and doers that partner with customers to reimagine enterprises and creatively build solutions to the most pressing business challenges that move them to the forefront of their industries.

Virtusa's unique Engineering First approach means never presenting an idea we can't execute. With deep industry expertise and empowered agile teams made up of world-class talent, we think about execution early in the process because the earlier you think about execution, the sooner an idea can have an impact. Solving from the inside out enables businesses to respond swiftly to changing needs with improved quality, lower costs, and lasting results.

Virtusa is a registered trademark of Virtusa Corporation. All other company and brand names may be trademarks or service marks of their respective holders.

About HFS Research

HFS is a leading global research and analysis firm trusted at the highest levels of executive leadership. Our mission is to help our clients—major enterprises, tech firms, and service providers—tackle challenges, make bold moves, and bring big ideas to life by arming them with accurate, visionary, and thought-provoking insight into issues that impact their business. HFS analysts and strategists have deep, real-world experience in subjects they cover. They're respected for independent, no-nonsense perspectives based on thorough research, demand-side data, and personal engagements with industry leaders. Visit www.hfsresearch.com.

