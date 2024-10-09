Virtusa Recognized in the 2024 Gartner® Market Guide for Generative AI Consulting and Implementation Services

Virtusa's proven track record helping enterprises navigate the complexities of AI adoption and leverage its full potential

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtusa, a global provider of digital business strategy, digital engineering, and IT services has been recognized in the latest Gartner® Market Guide for Generative AI Consulting and Implementation Services. This acknowledgment highlights Virtusa's commitment to delivering innovative generative AI (genAI) solutions that enhance operational efficiencies and drive measurable business outcomes.

According to Gartner, "by 2026, enterprises using dynamic sourcing and external service providers are twice as likely to gain differentiated business value from generative AI compared to those going directly with global solution providers". Virtusa Helio, a comprehensive suite of genAI consulting and implementation services and offerings are designed to help organizations navigate the complexities of AI adoption by bridging gaps in skills and technology, enabling clients to realize the full potential of generative AI. Virtusa's offerings include strategic advisory, implementation, and optimization services that enable businesses to integrate generative AI into their operations seamlessly.

"Enterprises are grappling with how to get the most return on their investments with generative AI" said Surajit Bhattacharjee, SVP of technology at Virtusa. "Our generative AI solutions, coupled with our team of seasoned experts are tailored to meet the unique needs of each client, ensuring that AI initiatives are aligned with business goals and deliver measurable outcomes. We believe that this recognition reflects our dedication to delivering innovative solutions that drive business value and foster long-term success for our clients."

Virtusa is committed to enhancing its genAI partners' offerings to drive efficiencies across business operations and the software development life cycle. The market guide highlights that by adopting an engineering-first approach, Virtusa differentiates itself through a pragmatic application of genAI for engineering efficiencies. Virtusa's most important offerings include consulting and advisory, data refinery, solution development, assurance, and AI-assisted engineering. Virtusa's top genAI partners include Azure, Google Cloud, and AWS, which co-fund AI initiatives and lead industry-specific use cases. For clients seeking a cost-oriented alternative, Virtusa also partners with Cohere to provide tailored solutions. The custom needs of client projects, including technology stack combinations and new accelerators that must coexist with current tooling and processes, lead to the development of more sophisticated accelerators. This approach combines top-down ideation with bottom-up genAI hackathons and other innovation programs within Virtusa.

Virtusa's inclusion in the Gartner Market Guide is a testament to its leadership in the AI consulting space and its ability to deliver cutting-edge solutions that address the evolving needs of modern enterprises. For more information about Virtusa's generative AI offerings and how they can benefit your organization, please visit https://www.virtusa.com/helio.

