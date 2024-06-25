Virtusa secures SIIA CODiE Award for Best Healthcare Technology Solution

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtusa Corporation , a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering, and IT services and solutions, today announced that its SCORE solution has been awarded Best Healthcare Technology Solution as part of the annual SIIA CODiE Awards. The prestigious CODiE Awards recognize the companies producing the most innovative and groundbreaking Healthcare Technology products across the nation and around the world.

"At Virtusa, we know that driving operational efficiency and enhancing patient care are critical to ensuring sustained value and continuous innovation in healthcare," said Mallesh Kalary, EVP and Head - Healthcare, Insurance, and Life Sciences, Virtusa. "This recognition underscores our dedication to delivering innovative solutions through cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology to improve clinical trial efficiency. We are honored to receive this prestigious award."

SCORE, which stands for Sample Collection, Orchestration, and Reconciliation, is a digital sample management solution that consolidates bio-sample data into one centralized system to create unifying workflows, streamlined information, and enabling efficient data reuse for secondary research studies. By automating data entry and sample tracking, SCORE digitizes the sample collection workflow and enables clinical trial efficiency, reduces costs, and drives innovation in bio-sample research through metadata availability.

"The 2024 Business Technology CODiE Award Winners maintain the vital legacy of the CODiEs in spotlighting the best and most impactful apps, services and products serving the business tech market," said SIIA President Chris Mohr. "We are so proud to recognize this year's honorees – the best of the best! Congratulations to all of this year's CODiE Award winners!"

The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, announced the full slate of CODiE winners during a virtual Winner Celebration. Awards were given for products and services deployed specifically for education and learning professionals, including the top honor of the Best Overall Business Technology Solution.

A SIIA CODiE Award win is a prestigious honor, following rigorous reviews by expert Judges whose evaluations determined the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.

About the CODiE Awards

Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. The CODiEs are different from other tech awards. It is not a participation Award, it is earned. Our unique Expert Review process provides tremendous value for each Nominee. Each nomination receives a detailed review, pursuant to category-specific criteria, by two expert Judges with a live demo that provides real-time Q&A and comments during the first round. Finalists' products receive a second round and Peer review by industry leaders. Thus, even for nominees that don't win, they get valuable feedback on possible areas of product improvement.

For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE .

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation is a global provider of digital engineering and technology services and solutions for Forbes Global 2000 companies in the financial services, healthcare, communications, media, entertainment, travel, manufacturing, and technology industries worldwide. At Virtusa, digital engineering is at the heart of everything we do. We are 30,000 builders, makers, and doers that partner with customers to reimagine enterprises and creatively build solutions to the most pressing business challenges that move them to the forefront of their industries.

Virtusa's unique Engineering First approach means never presenting an idea we can't execute. With deep industry expertise and empowered agile teams made up of world-class talent, we think about execution early in the process because the earlier you think about execution, the sooner an idea can have an impact. Solving from the inside out enables businesses to respond swiftly to changing needs with improved quality, lower costs, and lasting results.

Virtusa is a registered trademark of Virtusa Corporation. All other company and brand names may be trademarks or service marks of their respective holders.

