Virtusa Secures SIIA CODiE Awards for Best Artificial Intelligence Solution in Healthcare

Virtusa Corporation

20 Jul, 2023, 08:00 ET

Virtusa earns prestigious industry recognition by SIIA for Best AI Solution in Healthcare Next-gen Prior Authorization for Payers.

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtusa Corporation, a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering, and IT services and solutions, is proud to announce that its Next-gen Prior Authorization for Payers solution has been named the best Artificial Intelligence Solution in Healthcare of 2023 as part of the annual SIIA CODiE Awards. The prestigious CODiE Awards recognize the companies producing the most innovative Business Technology products across the country and around the world.

"Our Next-gen Prior Authorization for Payers solution embodies Virtusa's commitment to revolutionizing the healthcare industry through cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology," said Mallesh Kalary, EVP and BU Head - Healthcare, Insurance, and Life Sciences, Virtusa. "This recognition underscores our dedication to delivering innovative solutions that drive operational efficiency and enhance patient care. We are honored to receive this prestigious award."

The Next-gen Prior Authorization for Payers solution leverages advanced AI algorithms and data analytics to streamline the prior authorization process for healthcare payers. By automating and optimizing the traditionally time-consuming and error-prone authorization procedures, the solution significantly improves operational efficiency and reduces costs for payers while ensuring timely access to necessary healthcare services for patients.

"The 2023 Business Technology CODiE Award Winners maintain the vital legacy of the CODiEs in spotlighting the best and most impactful apps, services, and products serving the business tech market," said SIIA President Chris Mohr. "We are so proud to recognize this year's honorees – the best of the best! Congratulations to all this year's CODiE Award winners!"

The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, announced the full slate of CODiE winners during a virtual winner announcement. Awards were given for products and services deployed specifically for education and learning professionals, including the top honor of the Best Overall Business Technology Solution.

An SIIA CODiE Award win is a prestigious honor, following rigorous reviews by expert judges whose evaluations determine the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.

Learn more about Virtusa's s Prior Authorization solution: https://www.virtusa.com/solutions/prior-authorization    
Read more: https://www.virtusa.com/industry/healthcare   
Learn more about the winning products here: 2023 CODiE Business Technology Winners – SIIA CODIE 

About the CODiE Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services, and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit www.siia.net/CODiE  

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation is a global provider of digital engineering and technology services and solutions for Forbes Global 2000 companies in the financial services, healthcare, communications, media, entertainment, travel, manufacturing, and technology industries worldwide. At Virtusa, digital engineering is at the heart of everything we do. We are 35,000 builders, makers, and doers that partner with customers to reimagine enterprises and creatively build solutions to the most pressing business challenges that move them to the forefront of their industries.

Virtusa's unique Engineering First approach means never presenting an idea we can't execute. With deep industry expertise and empowered agile teams made up of world-class talent, we think about execution early in the process, because the earlier you think about execution the earlier an idea can have an impact. Solving from the inside out enables businesses to respond swiftly to changing needs with improved quality, lower costs, and lasting results.

Virtusa is a registered trademark of Virtusa Corporation. All other company and brand names may be trademarks or service marks of their respective holders. Discover more at Virtusa's Newsroom and follow us on LinkedIn.

Virtusa Media Contact:

Alex Nickols, Edelman
+1 (415) 430 8056
[email protected]com

SOURCE Virtusa Corporation

