Virtusa Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Unveil New Generative AI and Data Lab to Maximize Impact of AI

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtusa Corporation, a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering, and information technology (IT) services and solutions, today announced a multi-year global Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS). As part of this collaboration, Virtusa has established an artificial intelligence (AI) and data lab, The Generative AI & Data Lab. This venture aims to expedite customers' data migration to the cloud and facilitate the modernization of their IT services by integrating AI, machine learning (ML), and Generative AI technologies.

As part of the SCA, Virtusa opened four Generative AI Labs (Virtual, New York, London, and Singapore), with New York piloting both life sciences research use cases for a Fortune 50 company as well as quality control for Verint Systems. Together, we are accelerating their data and AI modernization and utilizing Bedrock to accelerate and automate research and quality control.

The Generative AI & Data Lab provides a variety of offerings, including expediting customers' initial data and AI/ML launches to AWS and providing a customized approach to scale their competencies and processes for the future on AWS. AWS and Virtusa's multi-disciplinary experts offer a holistic approach to AI, ML, and cloud-based data. They guide customers through various stages, which include formulating business strategies, creating migration and ML operational roadmaps, optimizing cloud migration, and establishing a modernized platform for continuous data and ML operations. The experts also guide customers through business rationalization and organizational change management and help them overcome technical readiness concerns by providing training and management of data and ML operations. This support, combined with an AI/ML Managed Services Offering, simplifies and speeds up our customers' AI/ML and Gen AI usage.

"Our SCA with AWS marks a pivotal moment in Virtusa's commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions for data migration and IT modernization," said Ram Meenakshisundaram, Chief Technology Officer, Virtusa. "The Virtusa Generative AI & Data Lab solidifies our dedication to driving efficient business modernization to create value for customers. We are setting the stage for accelerated and effective transformation through our combined expertise and AWS's generative AI, AI/ML, and data services."

Combining Virtusa's end to end data and AI/ML modernization capabilities with the power of AWS will help customers to leverage key AWS services like Amazon Glue, Amazon CloudFormation, Amazon Identity and Access Management (IAM), Amazon SageMaker, Amazon Bedrock, and Amazon CodeWhisperer to accelerate business modernization. Custom cloud data solutions cover migration, modernization, global cloud strategy, operations, ML modernization, and managed services, targeting a reduction from 36 to 18 months for a swift and efficient transformation. Virtusa and AWS will empower their clients to unlock the transformative power of data, which can fuel innovation and elevate end-customer experience with AWS-specific solutions and Virtusa accelerators. The offerings include the development of a customized approach to scale customer operations on AWS through managed and outsourced services.

