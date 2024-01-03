Virtusa Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Unveil New Generative AI and Data Lab to Maximize Impact of AI

The Gen AI Lab will accelerate data and AI modernization and migration strategies to achieve a fully optimized architecture delivering data and insight-driven organizations.

News provided by

Virtusa Corporation

03 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtusa Corporation, a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering, and information technology (IT) services and solutions, today announced a multi-year global Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS). As part of this collaboration, Virtusa has established an artificial intelligence (AI) and data lab, The Generative AI & Data Lab. This venture aims to expedite customers' data migration to the cloud and facilitate the modernization of their IT services by integrating AI, machine learning (ML), and Generative AI technologies.

As part of the SCA, Virtusa opened four Generative AI Labs (Virtual, New York, London, and Singapore), with New York piloting both life sciences research use cases for a Fortune 50 company as well as quality control for Verint Systems. Together, we are accelerating their data and AI modernization and utilizing Bedrock to accelerate and automate research and quality control.

The Generative AI & Data Lab provides a variety of offerings, including expediting customers' initial data and AI/ML launches to AWS and providing a customized approach to scale their competencies and processes for the future on AWS. AWS and Virtusa's multi-disciplinary experts offer a holistic approach to AI, ML, and cloud-based data. They guide customers through various stages, which include formulating business strategies, creating migration and ML operational roadmaps, optimizing cloud migration, and establishing a modernized platform for continuous data and ML operations. The experts also guide customers through business rationalization and organizational change management and help them overcome technical readiness concerns by providing training and management of data and ML operations. This support, combined with an AI/ML Managed Services Offering, simplifies and speeds up our customers' AI/ML and Gen AI usage.

"Our SCA with AWS marks a pivotal moment in Virtusa's commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions for data migration and IT modernization," said Ram Meenakshisundaram, Chief Technology Officer, Virtusa. "The Virtusa Generative AI & Data Lab solidifies our dedication to driving efficient business modernization to create value for customers. We are setting the stage for accelerated and effective transformation through our combined expertise and AWS's generative AI, AI/ML, and data services."

Combining Virtusa's end to end data and AI/ML modernization capabilities with the power of AWS will help customers to leverage key AWS services like Amazon Glue, Amazon CloudFormation, Amazon Identity and Access Management (IAM), Amazon SageMaker, Amazon Bedrock, and Amazon CodeWhisperer to accelerate business modernization. Custom cloud data solutions cover migration, modernization, global cloud strategy, operations, ML modernization, and managed services, targeting a reduction from 36 to 18 months for a swift and efficient transformation. Virtusa and AWS will empower their clients to unlock the transformative power of data, which can fuel innovation and elevate end-customer experience with AWS-specific solutions and Virtusa accelerators. The offerings include the development of a customized approach to scale customer operations on AWS through managed and outsourced services.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation is a global provider of digital engineering and technology services and solutions for Forbes Global 2000 companies in the financial services, healthcare, communications, media, entertainment, travel, manufacturing, and technology industries worldwide. At Virtusa, digital engineering is at the heart of everything we do. We are 35,000 builders, makers, and doers that partner with customers to reimagine enterprises and creatively build solutions to the most pressing business challenges that move them to the forefront of their industries.

Virtusa's unique Engineering First approach means never presenting an idea we can't execute. With deep industry expertise and empowered agile teams made up of world-class talent, we think about execution early in the process, because the earlier you think about execution the earlier an idea can have an impact. Solving from the inside out enables businesses to respond swiftly to changing needs with improved quality, lower costs, and lasting results.

Virtusa is a registered trademark of Virtusa Corporation. All other company and brand names may be trademarks or service marks of their respective holders. To learn more about Virtusa, visit www.virtusa.com

Media Contact:
Matt Flannery
Edelman
+1 312-826-6529
[email protected]

SOURCE Virtusa Corporation

Also from this source

Virtusa Positioned in Horizon 2 - Enterprise Innovator in HFS Horizons: Life Science Service Providers, 2023 Report

Virtusa Positioned in Horizon 2 - Enterprise Innovator in HFS Horizons: Life Science Service Providers, 2023 Report

HFS, a leading global research and analysis firm, recognizes Virtusa Corporation, a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering, and IT...
Virtusa named a Major Player in IDC MarketScape for Life Sciences R&D RWE, RWD, Platforms, Technologies and Consulting Services

Virtusa named a Major Player in IDC MarketScape for Life Sciences R&D RWE, RWD, Platforms, Technologies and Consulting Services

Virtusa Corporation, a global provider of digital strategy and digital engineering services, is proud to announce it has been named a "Major Player"...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.