Visa, Street Soccer USA and Bank of America to Bring Visa Street Soccer Parks to Every FIFA World Cup 2026™ Host City in the U.S.

Designed to serve communities at the neighborhood level, Visa Street Soccer Parks transform underutilized spaces into vibrant, accessible hubs for sport, learning and connection. As the tournament approaches, the expansion will bring community-driven infrastructure and programming to all 11 U.S. FIFA World Cup 26™ Host Cities, including new parks in Boston, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, Philadelphia and Tacoma. This community-focused infrastructure investment reflects a shared commitment to harnessing the unifying power of sport to uplift local communities.

"With the FIFA World Cup™ just months away, we're shifting from preparation to execution," said Kim Lawrence, Regional President, North America, Visa. "This tournament is a global moment, but its legacy is built locally—in the neighborhoods that will host fans, families and the next generation of players. By expanding Visa Street Soccer Parks and supporting the local businesses and people who activate them every day, we're turning tournament momentum into meaningful opportunity that lasts well beyond the final match."

Each park is custom designed to support meaningful, ongoing use by the communities it serves and features two professional grade Bank of America fields, lighting for extended play, learning centers and flexible gathering spaces. Programming is delivered in collaboration with community partners and tailored to local needs—supporting recreational play, academic enrichment, workforce readiness and community engagement.

"Communities are built on accessible opportunities for connection, healthy activity and growth," said David Tyrie, President, Marketing, Digital and Specialized Consumer Client Solutions at Bank of America. "These are more than just places to play; they are spaces where people of all ages can find common ground through the game of soccer, develop essential life skills and forge lasting bonds that strengthen our community fabric."

Since opening the first park in San Francisco last year, the initiative is already demonstrating its impact on the ground with additional parks in Denver, Kansas City and New York City actively hosting youth and adult leagues, after-school academic support, financial education sessions and job readiness programming in partnership with local organizations. Previously announced parks in Nashville and Atlanta remain in development, with opening dates to be shared as planning is finalized.

"This is not about short-term excitement—it's about building something that lasts," said Lawrence Cann, Co-Founder and President of Street Soccer USA. "These parks are designed to create consistency and access, but more importantly, they belong to the communities that activate them every day. Rooted in community leadership, they create a bottom-up, durable legacy built and sustained by the people who call these neighborhoods home. As we expand these efforts into additional cities across the country, the focus is permanence and ensuring this work endures long after the tournament ends."

The FIFA World Cup 26™ will bring unprecedented global attention to the United States. Through Visa Street Soccer Parks—and by supporting the people and small businesses that activate them—Visa, Street Soccer USA and Bank of America are already delivering community-driven impact, building spaces that will serve local communities well beyond the tournament itself.

Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.

Street Soccer USA

Street Soccer USA is a national non-profit organization dedicated to addressing social issues through soccer-based programs, providing underserved communities with pathways to achieve their potential. With a focus on accessible soccer programming and park development, SSUSA fosters safe, community-driven environments that empower individuals and strengthen neighborhoods. Through long standing relationships with municipal and state partners, thousands of donors, and key foundation, brands and pro soccer partners like Adam R. Scripps Foundation, UNIQLO, Borussia Dortmund, Serie A among others, SSUSA has grown to serve tens of thousands of youth and families each year across 16 cities, nationally, and growing.

Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving nearly 70 million clients with approximately 3,600 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 59 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts.

Reporters May Contact

Andy Aldridge, Bank of America

Phone: 1.980.387.0514

[email protected]

Tim Hurkmans, Bank of America

Phone: 1.929.656.1718

[email protected]

SOURCE Bank of America Corporation