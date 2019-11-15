Visage 7: Platform for the Future-Powered by Speed at RSNA 2019

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Visage Imaging, Inc. ("Visage"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Pro Medicus Ltd. (ASX: PME), has announced Visage will be exhibiting under the theme of "Platform for the Future—Powered by Speed," highlighted by the demonstration of the Visage® 7 Enterprise Imaging Platform, at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) 2019 annual meeting (Visage Booth 7524, McCormick Place-North Hall), December 1-5, in Chicago, Illinois.

Visage 7 has advanced Enterprise Imaging based on the proven ability to replace legacy PACS for imaging organizations of all sizes and local, regional or national scale. Five of the 2019-2020 top 20 ranked U.S. hospitals* have chosen Visage 7, more than any other PACS.

One of the key drivers of this change has been the relentless growth of datasets produced by modern imaging modalities such as large cross-sectional (CT/MR) and digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT), and now high-resolution DBT ("High-res DBT"). These datasets, which are often combined with numerous prior imaging studies, are creating major bottlenecks for legacy 'compress and send' technology.

"The challenges of data explosion are placing significant stress on healthcare institutions, particularly when it comes to imaging," explained Malte Westerhoff, PhD, Visage Imaging Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer. Dr. Westerhoff continued, "While we'll continue to successfully scale the underlying platform to cope with the exponentially growing compute and data handling requirements, that is only one part of the solution. Continuous innovation in how the system can aid and guide users in understanding data quickly, efficiently, and reliably is also needed to allow users to benefit from the additional resolution and information contained in these growing datasets, instead of slowing them down. This involves user interface enhancements, AI-based data analysis, and seamless information exchange with other IT systems in the modern enterprise."

At RSNA 2019, the following highlights will be demonstrated and discussed:

High-res DBT. Visage 7 supports the diagnostic interpretation of high-res DBT, delivered on-demand and in real-time, by ultrafast server-side processing.

Visage 7 supports the diagnostic interpretation of high-res DBT, delivered on-demand and in real-time, by ultrafast server-side processing. Ophthalmology. With One Viewer TM , Visage 7 now supports even more clinical data, including PDF documents and ophthalmology images, enabling the elimination of legacy ophthalmology PACS.

With One Viewer , Visage 7 now supports even more clinical data, including PDF documents and ophthalmology images, enabling the elimination of legacy ophthalmology PACS. Go-live flexibility. A Visage exclusive, Visage 7 enables customers to go-live enterprise-wide, assembling the imaging patient jacket on-the-fly with all priors, even if customer data migration is incomplete, from one or multiple PACS.

A Visage exclusive, Visage 7 enables customers to go-live enterprise-wide, assembling the imaging patient jacket on-the-fly with all priors, even if customer data migration is incomplete, from one or multiple PACS. Breast MR multiparametric color maps. A preview of capabilities projected for Visage 7.1.15 will be demonstrated, including Breast MR multiparametric color maps for diffusion-weighted imaging as a works-in-progress (WIP). Visage 7 will be demonstrated with native, specialized toolsets for calculation and color mapped visualization of kinetic information in Breast MR images with elastic registration.

A preview of capabilities projected for Visage will be demonstrated, including Breast MR multiparametric color maps for diffusion-weighted imaging as a works-in-progress (WIP). Visage 7 will be demonstrated with native, specialized toolsets for calculation and color mapped visualization of kinetic information in Breast MR images with elastic registration. Visage AI Accelerator. Visage will introduce the Visage AI Accelerator, an end-to-end AI solution that bridges both research and diagnostic imaging with the same, unified platform (WIP).

Visage will introduce the Visage AI Accelerator, an end-to-end AI solution that bridges both research and diagnostic imaging with the same, unified platform (WIP). Visage 7 in the cloud . Highly optimized for cloud deployment, Visage 7 is the industry's first cloud-engineered server-side platform for complete PACS operations. Visage 7 in the cloud can offer the same ultrafast speed and functionality of on-premise implementations, but with the added security and scale of the cloud.

. Highly optimized for cloud deployment, Visage 7 is the industry's first cloud-engineered server-side platform for complete PACS operations. Visage 7 in the cloud can offer the same ultrafast speed and functionality of on-premise implementations, but with the added security and scale of the cloud. Visage 7 Workflow. Visage 7 now offers integrated, native workflow enabling customers to unify and manage reading worklists. Customers now have the choice of driving their reading workflow from independent workflow platforms, EHR-driven workflow, or natively with Visage 7.

Visage will be exhibiting in a new 3,200 sq. ft. booth in the North Hall, McCormick Place. To schedule a priority demonstration of Visage 7 or to meet with Visage at RSNA 2019, please visit this link for additional details.

*The Best Hospitals 2019-2020 Honor Roll, U.S. News & World Report

Visage Imaging is a global provider of enterprise imaging and advanced visualization solutions for diagnostic imaging. The Visage 7 Enterprise Imaging Platform delivers amazingly fast server-side rendered images streamed via an intelligent thin-client viewer with unmatched interoperability. Radiologists and referring physicians have a customized, protocol-driven workflow to natively view multi-dimensional imagery and multimedia using a One Viewer® philosophy, scaled to support the world's most sophisticated healthcare organizations. Powerful solutions include enterprise interpretation and viewing; archiving, artificial intelligence, image enablement of EHRs; RIS/PACS, as well as anywhere mobile diagnostic access. www.visageimaging.com

Pro Medicus Limited [ASX: PME] is Australia's leading imaging IT provider. Founded in 1983, the company provides a full range of integrated software products and services to hospital, imaging centers and health care groups worldwide. www.promed.com.au

