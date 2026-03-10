Visage Elevates AI Optimized Enterprise Imaging at HIMSS26

Visage releases Visage 7.1.20, including Visage 7 Web and Visage Chat+

SAN DIEGO, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Visage Imaging, Inc. ("Visage"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Pro Medicus Ltd. (ASX: PME), has announced it will highlight a series of released innovations for the industry-leading Visage 7 | CloudPACS, powered by the Visage 7 Enterprise Imaging Platform ("Visage 7"), at the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) 2026 annual meeting, Booth 3753, Las Vegas, NV from Tuesday, March 10 – Thursday, March 12, 2026.

Offering a One Platform™ architectural philosophy, Visage 7 provides customers a competitive advantage unlike any other solution in Enterprise Imaging. Demonstrated for the first time at RSNA25, and now globally available, Visage 7 major release 7.1.20 is testament to the impressive velocity Visage is able to deliver product innovations to customers. Visage leverages AI-assisted development to rapidly progress from idea to released product, focusing on solving the top challenges that matter most, to bring relief, efficiency and happiness to end users.

At HIMSS26, Visage will demonstrate Visage 7.1.20, including:

Visage 7 Web. The all new Visage 7 Web offers ultrafast speed and convenience for viewing all of your Enterprise Imaging with the simplicity of your HTML5 browser. Now available, Visage 7 Web includes sophisticated image display, powerful on-the-fly multiplanar reconstruction, secure mobile viewing of images, and much more.

The all new Visage 7 Web offers ultrafast speed and convenience for viewing all of your Enterprise Imaging with the simplicity of your HTML5 browser. Now available, Visage 7 Web includes sophisticated image display, powerful on-the-fly multiplanar reconstruction, secure mobile viewing of images, and much more. Visage Chat+. Now available, Visage Chat+ offers a modern, intuitive and human-centric communication experience that enables seamless, intelligent interactions across teams and platforms. Capabilities include team chats, notes, ticketing workflow, and enterprise visibility.

Now available, Visage Chat+ offers a modern, intuitive and human-centric communication experience that enables seamless, intelligent interactions across teams and platforms. Capabilities include team chats, notes, ticketing workflow, and enterprise visibility. Visage 7 | Digital Pathology. Ultrafast digital pathology clinical viewing is now available across the entire Visage 7 platform - Visage 7 (Windows, macOS), Visage 7 Web (HTML5), Visage Ease/Ease Pro (iOS/iPadOS) and Visage Ease VP (visionOS). [Note: Diagnostic use of Visage 7 | Digital Pathology is a work-in-progress.]

Ultrafast digital pathology clinical viewing is now available across the entire Visage 7 platform - Visage 7 (Windows, macOS), Visage 7 Web (HTML5), Visage Ease/Ease Pro (iOS/iPadOS) and Visage Ease VP (visionOS). [Note: Diagnostic use of Visage 7 | Digital Pathology is a work-in-progress.] Visage 7 | AI. Visage 7 is AI Optimized. In addition to our released and work-in-progress AI algorithms, and Visage 7 Ix for imaging history report chat, Visage will showcase our In Viewer integrated, AI-powered reporting including Paste-to-PowerScribe, automated impression generation, and error checking.

"Our differentiated Visage 7 architecture is AI optimized and purpose built for the cloud," said Malte Westerhoff, PhD, Visage Co-Founder and Global Chief Technology Officer. "We take great pride in inventing new workflows that deliver rapid improvements for customers, amplifying the speed, scale and simplicity of One Platform."

Join Visage's Steve Deaton, Director of Cloud Solutions, on Wednesday, March 11 from 1:00 - 1:30pm where he'll present, "Radiology without Limits – Performance, Reliability and Innovation in the Cloud," at AWS Booth #1823.

To schedule a priority demonstration of Visage 7 at HIMSS26, please click here for additional details. If you are unable to attend HIMSS26, but would like to schedule a demonstration of Visage 7, please click here.

About Visage Imaging, Inc.

A global provider of enterprise imaging solutions that enable PACS replacement with local, regional and national scale. The Visage 7 Enterprise Imaging Platform is proven, providing a fast, clinically rich, and highly scalable growth platform deliverable entirely from the cloud. Visage 7 supports the simplicity of a One Viewer™ philosophy, that enables diagnostic, clinical, specialty, research, and mobile imaging workflows from a singular platform. Visage also offers modular scalability and future-proof flexibility with enterprise workflow (Visage 7 Workflow), vendor-neutral archive (Visage 7 Open Archive) and artificial intelligence (Visage 7 | AI) solutions, all 100% native. https://visageimaging.com

About Pro Medicus Limited

Pro Medicus Limited [ASX: PME] is Australia's leading imaging IT provider. Founded in 1983, the company provides a full range of integrated software products and services to hospital, imaging centers and health care groups worldwide. www.promed.com.au

