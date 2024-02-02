Visage Launches Visage Ease VP™ for Apple Vision Pro

Visage Imaging, Inc.

02 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

Visage's signature innovation further accelerates with the launch of Visage Ease VP

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Visage Imaging, Inc. ("Visage"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Pro Medicus Ltd. (ASX: PME), has announced the launch of the groundbreaking Visage Ease VP for Apple Vision Pro, Apple's highly anticipated spatial computing platform released today.

Introducing Visage Ease VP™ for Apple Vision Pro
Designed to take advantage of the unique capabilities of Apple Vision Pro, Visage Ease VP supports immersive, spatial experiences for diagnostic imaging and multimedia. Visage Ease VP includes all the proven functionality of Visage Ease™, plus the exciting addition of Visage's powerful cinematic rendering engine for stunning volume-rendered images in immersive space. Anywhere, on-the-go access with Visage Ease VP has additional flexibility with virtual screens at more than 4K resolution per eye, the independence from environmental lighting restrictions, and the ability to interact with imaging seamlessly in your physical space. Visage Ease VP uses the natural and intuitive input of eyes, hands, and voice navigation to provide an end-user imaging experience that's magical and unlike any other application.

UC San Diego Health is the first health system to pilot the technology. "The visualization of three-dimensional medical imaging in immersive space creates exciting opportunities to improve patient care," said Dr. Paul Murphy, associate clinical professor at UC San Diego School of Medicine and radiologist at UC San Diego Health. "Technology that allows for sophisticated eye motion and gesture controls for reviewing 2D and 3D medical imaging could potentially help in efficient tumor board reviews and create collaborative spaces in healthcare."

Today's launch of Visage Ease VP signals just the beginning and ushers in a new era of spatial imaging and workflow possibilities.

"Visage's platform of enterprise imaging applications that support the Apple ecosystem are used by many of the world's largest, most sophisticated healthcare organizations, and also integrated bi-directionally to the most widely used EHR," said Malte Westerhoff, PhD, Visage co-founder and global chief technology officer.

Visage Ease VP (visionOS) is the latest member of the Visage Ease family of native apps purpose-built for the Apple ecosystem, joining Visage Ease (iOS/iPadOS) and Visage Ease Pro™ (iPadOS). Visage also offers the acclaimed Visage 7 smart-client application for macOS, providing native, ultrafast, clinically rich, highly interoperable access to enterprise imaging.

Visage Ease VP is exclusively intended for use by Visage customers on the industry-leading Visage® 7 Enterprise Imaging Platform, version Visage 7.1.18h (or higher). Visage Ease VP is available for download via the Apple App Store.

For more information, please visit the Visage website: https://visageimaging.com/platform/visage-on-apple.

About Visage Imaging, Inc.

A global provider of enterprise imaging solutions that enable PACS replacement with local, regional and national scale. The Visage 7 Enterprise Imaging Platform is proven, providing a fast, clinically rich, and highly scalable growth platform deliverable entirely from the cloud. Visage 7 supports the simplicity of a One Viewer™ philosophy, that enables diagnostic, clinical, specialty, research, and mobile imaging workflows from a singular platform. Visage also offers modular scalability and future-proof flexibility with enterprise workflow (Visage 7 Workflow), vendor-neutral archive (Visage 7 Open Archive) and artificial intelligence (Visage AI Accelerator) solutions, all 100% native. https://visageimaging.com 

About Pro Medicus Limited

Pro Medicus Limited [ASX: PME] is Australia's leading imaging IT provider. Founded in 1983, the company provides a full range of integrated software products and services to hospital, imaging centers and health care groups worldwide. www.promed.com.au 

Visage, Visage Imaging, Visage Ease VP, Visage Ease Pro, Visage Ease, RadPath Hub, One Viewer, ANV, CloudPACS.com, Video Reports, Load Balancer, Deep Search and Deconstructed PACS are trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks that are licensed by Visage Imaging Inc. Other product and company names mentioned may be trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners or licensees.

