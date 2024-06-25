Visage Leads with CloudPACS at SIIM 2024

Visage releases Visage 7.1.19

SAN DIEGO, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Visage Imaging, Inc. ("Visage"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Pro Medicus Ltd. (ASX: PME), has announced it will showcase new product enhancements and innovations for the industry-leading Visage 7 Enterprise Imaging Platform ("Visage 7") at the Society for Imaging Informatics in Medicine (SIIM) 2024 annual meeting, Booth 503/505/507, Gaylord National Harbor (National Harbor, MD) from Thursday, June 27 – Saturday, June 29, 2024.

Imaging in the cloud does not need to be difficult when institutions partner with a company with years of proven product and implementation experience. Visage analyzed customer insights about the most frequent topics we get asked about during sales discussions. We took those findings and crafted our latest educational video highlighting "Visage 7 CloudPACS | Five Things You Need To Know."

"Visage is successfully moving imaging organizations to the cloud across all market segments," explained Brad Levin, General Manager, North America. "We've delivered considerable results for our customers, bringing relief in a variety of areas, including security, performance, reliability, productivity, clinical precision, and scale. At SIIM 2024, we'll demonstrate numerous customer-driven enhancements and innovations that add to the significant value inherent to the Visage 7 platform."

At SIIM 2024, Visage will be demonstrating the recently released Visage 7.1.19, including the following new capabilities:

Dynamic Layouts. Visage has a reputation for enabling the most complex, reliable, multi-dimensional current/prior protocols ("hanging protocols"). With 7.1.19, we're adding additional on-the-fly interpretation flexibility, allowing the reading radiologist to define a new temporary layout based on an existing layout, modified only on selected display(s), while leaving other monitor layouts unchanged. Smart layout cloning and dynamic modifications of existing layouts are supported with a minimal number of clicks.

Visage has a reputation for enabling the most complex, reliable, multi-dimensional current/prior protocols ("hanging protocols"). With 7.1.19, we're adding additional on-the-fly interpretation flexibility, allowing the reading radiologist to define a new temporary layout based on an existing layout, modified only on selected display(s), while leaving other monitor layouts unchanged. Smart layout cloning and dynamic modifications of existing layouts are supported with a minimal number of clicks. Multi-Line Spherical ROI. The new Spherical ROI tool now allows defining a sphere of interest based on RECIST length measurements, greatly reducing the number of clicks (e.g., for RECIST workloads). Via Visage 7's Quick Paste capability, the resultant list of measurement values can be automatically passed to the reporting application to accelerate reporting (e.g., instead of dictating each measurement) with higher quality (e.g., reducing errors).

The new Spherical ROI tool now allows defining a sphere of interest based on RECIST length measurements, greatly reducing the number of clicks (e.g., for RECIST workloads). Via Visage 7's Quick Paste capability, the resultant list of measurement values can be automatically passed to the reporting application to accelerate reporting (e.g., instead of dictating each measurement) with higher quality (e.g., reducing errors). Workflow Flags . For Visage 7 Workflow customers, Visage has introduced "Workflow Flags", which enable support of a broad number of workflows, enhancing flexibility and orchestration needs that may vary from institution to institution. Workflow Flags include all of the prior "Do Not Read" workflow capabilities, with the flexibility of additional institutional customization, as well as recording as a study comment which user changed a particular workflow flag.

. For Visage 7 Workflow customers, Visage has introduced "Workflow Flags", which enable support of a broad number of workflows, enhancing flexibility and orchestration needs that may vary from institution to institution. Workflow Flags include all of the prior "Do Not Read" workflow capabilities, with the flexibility of additional institutional customization, as well as recording as a study comment which user changed a particular workflow flag. Visage Ease VP. Visage has received tremendous customer feedback regarding Visage Ease VP, our native visionOS application for the Apple Vision Pro. At SIIM24, Visage will be demonstrating immersive 3D Key Views as a work-in-progress. Using a new finger-tap gesture, users can easily navigate through multiple pre-saved immersive 3D perspectives with different orientations, contrast, and cut planes, enabling quicker and more detailed visual analysis. For example, radiologists can prepare and save 3D Key Views for surgeons or other sub-specialists, who can then quickly access the views for precise evaluation. Visage Ease VP is not intended for diagnosis.

Visage will have an active leadership role at SIIM24, participating in four related educational sessions during the SIIM24 program:

To schedule a priority demonstration of Visage 7 at SIIM 2024, please click here for additional details. If you are unable to attend SIIM 2024, but would like to schedule a demonstration of Visage 7, please click here.

About Visage Imaging, Inc.

A global provider of enterprise imaging solutions that enable PACS replacement with local, regional and national scale. The Visage 7 Enterprise Imaging Platform is proven, providing a fast, clinically rich, and highly scalable growth platform deliverable entirely from the cloud. Visage 7 supports the simplicity of a One Viewer™ philosophy, that enables diagnostic, clinical, specialty, research, and mobile imaging workflows from a singular platform. Visage also offers modular scalability and future-proof flexibility with enterprise workflow (Visage 7 Workflow), vendor-neutral archive (Visage 7 Open Archive) and artificial intelligence (Visage AI Accelerator) solutions, all 100% native. https://visageimaging.com

About Pro Medicus Limited

Pro Medicus Limited [ASX: PME] is Australia's leading imaging IT provider. Founded in 1983, the company provides a full range of integrated software products and services to hospital, imaging centers and health care groups worldwide. www.promed.com.au

Visage, Visage Imaging, Visage Ease Pro, Visage Ease, Visage Ease VP, One Viewer, ANV, CloudPACS.com, Video Reports, Load Balancer, Deep Search and Deconstructed PACS are trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks that are licensed by Visage Imaging Inc. Other product and company names mentioned may be trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners or licensees.

SOURCE Visage Imaging, Inc.