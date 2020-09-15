Visage Signs New Agreement with NYU Langone Health

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Visage Imaging, Inc. ("Visage"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Pro Medicus Ltd. (ASX: PME), has announced the signing of NYU Langone Health ("NYU Langone"), one of the largest health systems in New York and one of the most respected and innovative healthcare institutions in North America. NYU Langone is ranked as one of the 10 best hospitals by U.S. News & World Report 2020-2021, and includes the renowned NYU Grossman School of Medicine.

NYU Langone will replace all legacy PACS with a single centralized instance of the Visage 7 Enterprise Imaging Platform ("Visage 7"), implemented across 4 hospitals, spanning all radiology and subspecialty imaging departments, including breast imaging. Planning for the rollout will begin in Q4 2020, with the first sites scheduled to go-live in Q1 2021.

Visage has also announced a multi-year Research Collaboration agreement with NYU Langone to design and develop next-generation products for enterprise imaging in areas such as workflow optimization, integration with multi-vendor reporting platforms, as well as integration of artificial intelligence (AI), continuing to build upon Visage's already differentiated technology and with an eye toward maintaining its market leading position. NYU Langone will also become a member of the Visage AI Accelerator program.

"We look forward to our new partnership with Visage as we implement their technology across our network," said Dr. Michael Recht, the Louis Marx Professor and Chair of the Department of Radiology at NYU Langone. Dr. Recht continued, "We are confident that this decision will lead to further expansion of our services and improved quality outcomes for those who turn to us for assistance. We are excited to collaborate with Visage in the areas of image viewing, workflow optimization and the incorporation of artificial intelligence into the daily workflow of radiologists. The integration of Visage's development team, and NYU Langone radiologists and imaging scientists, will create a unique synergy and the potential for significant advances in these areas."

"NYU Langone completed a thorough selection process that required the final round of vendors to perform extensive on-site pilots. This enabled NYU Langone to assess the differences between systems and, importantly, do so in their production environment, which is the ultimate test of how a product will perform," said Dr. Sam Hupert, CEO of Visage Imaging. "Signing NYU Langone further validates our belief that we have a unique and highly differentiated offering. We stream the pixel data, unlike others who still compress-and-send the images."

In addition to working on-premise at NYU Langone, Visage will establish its own R&D Hub in New York City to spearhead research and commercialization opportunities in the U.S.

Dr. Hupert added, "We changed the PACS paradigm by natively integrating 3D and advanced visualization into a single platform powered by Visage's proprietary ultrafast streaming. Having our own R&D in NYC will enable us to leverage the development and commercialization potential of our Visage AI Accelerator and other programs across our rapidly increasing base of North America's top academic, research-oriented clients. We see this as a significant investment in our future, one that will provide us with a strategic advantage in the rapidly evolving fields of enterprise imaging and AI."

About Visage Imaging, Inc.

Visage Imaging is a global provider of enterprise imaging solutions that enable PACS replacement with local, regional and national scale. The Visage 7 Enterprise Imaging Platform is proven, providing a fast, clinically rich, and highly scalable growth platform deliverable entirely from the cloud or on premise. Visage 7 supports the simplicity of a One ViewerTM philosophy, that enables diagnostic, clinical, specialty, research, and mobile imaging workflows from a singular platform. Visage also offers future-proof flexibility with enterprise workflow (Visage 7 Workflow), vendor-neutral archive (Visage 7 Open Archive) and artificial intelligence (Visage 7 AI (WIP)) solutions, all 100% native to Visage 7. www.visageimaging.com

About Pro Medicus Limited

Pro Medicus Limited [ASX: PME] is Australia's leading imaging IT provider. Founded in 1983, the company provides a full range of integrated software products and services to hospital, imaging centers and health care groups worldwide. www.promed.com.au

Visage, Visage Imaging, Visage Ease Pro, Visage Ease, One Viewer, ANV, and Deconstructed PACS are trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks that are licensed by Visage Imaging Inc. Other product and company names mentioned may be trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners or licensees.

