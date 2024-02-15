Viscor, a Leviton Company, Announces Strategic Partnerships in Thriving Texas Market

Two Leading Lighting Agencies to Offer Viscor's Certolux and Visioneering Brands

MELVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Viscor, a Leviton Company, is pleased to announce strategic partnerships with two highly-regarded lighting agencies in Texas. Hossley Lighting and Power Solutions and Lighting Associates, Inc. (LAI) have both agreed to incorporate Viscor's Certolux and Visioneering premium and specialty lighting brands into their product portfolios for customers.

"These newly formed alliances with Hossley and LAI represent a tremendous opportunity for our company to expand into one of the nation's largest lighting markets," said Pierre Legarre, executive vice president of Viscor, a Leviton Company. "Since becoming part of Leviton in 2019, we've expanded our U.S. presence and are excited to service and compete in this major market. Partnering with them is an honor, and we're ready to deliver premium lighting solutions, backed by our highly flexible and nimble engineering and manufacturing capabilities."

Hossley Lighting and Power Solutions (HLPS), headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a manufacturer representative agency for many of the lighting and electrical industry's premier commercial and industrial brands. HLPS will offer Viscor products to customers throughout Texas, excluding Houston. LAI, specializing in commercial and industrial lighting sales and marketing, will exclusively offer Viscor's products to customers based in the Houston market.

"This collaboration between Hossley and Viscor will provide opportunities to introduce Viscor's dynamic assortment of high-quality specification-grade and architectural products to previously untapped markets in our region, particularly within the healthcare vertical market, cleanroom lab and fabrication environments, and in applications requiring unique and custom-made lighting solutions," said Al Near, HLPS managing principal, and CEO.

"Adding the Certolux and Visioneering brands to our portfolio is part of our strategy to assemble a substantial product mix for our customers," said Chris Myers, CEO at LAI, Inc. "We look forward to our partnership with Viscor and introducing customers to their exceptional products."

For more information about Viscor and the Certolux and Visioneering Lighting brands visit: https://www.viscor.com/en/viscor/home.

About Leviton Lighting + Controls

Leviton Lighting & Controls brings innovative lighting solutions to life in commercial, healthcare, industrial, and residential buildings with extensive lighting and controls designed towards enhancing people's lives. With a collection of five of the most well-respected lighting brands on the market bolstered by a commitment to continuously improving the controls and technology that power them, Leviton Lighting & Controls exceeds customers' expectations every day. Leviton is a single-source partner of highly innovative and energy-efficient products, backed by unsurpassed customer service and support. For more information, visit www.leviton.com/lightingandcontrols.

About Leviton

Every day, Leviton builds what's next to light, power, and connect everyday spaces to meet the needs of its residential, commercial, and industrial customers globally. From controls, to lighting, to electrical, to networking, Leviton's relentless innovation for more than a century enables our customers' lives to be easier, safer, more efficient, productive and sustainable. Driven by its commitment to its customers, the ingenuity of its employees, and the safety and quality of its products and solutions, with Leviton, the FUTURE IS ON. For more information, visit http://www.leviton.com/ , www.facebook.com/leviton , www.twitter.com/leviton , or www.youtube.com/Levitonmfa .

SOURCE Leviton