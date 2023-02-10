Visible light communication market size to increase by USD 176,547.8 million; North America to account for 47% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Visible Light Communication Market by End User, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 176,547.8 million between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 89.66%. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 2,205.57 million. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Know about the scope of the report Download A PDF Report Sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Visible Light Communication Market 2023-2027

Regional Analysis

By region, the global visible light communication market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America will account for 47% of market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing number of initiatives like smart city developments and the rising demand for faster and safer wireless communication are driving the growth of the visible light communication market in North America. Buy the report

Company Profiles

The visible light communication market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Fortive Corp. - The company offers visible light communication under the subsidiary Fluke Network.

- The company offers visible light communication under the subsidiary Fluke Network. Fraunhofer Society - The company offers visible light communication for offices, homes, and laboratories.

- The company offers visible light communication for offices, homes, and laboratories. fSONA Systems Corp. - The company offers visible light communication under the brand SONAbeam.

- The company offers visible light communication under the brand SONAbeam. General Electric Co. - The company offers visible light communication such as ByteLight.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the growing penetration of process automation in industries, faster and safer data transfer, and the availability of greater bandwidth. However, the dominance of competing technologies is hindering the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Get highlights on the market study, Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

By application, the market is segmented into indoor networking, LBS, underwater communication, and ICE. The indoor networking segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa . North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.

Related Reports:

The dark fiber market size is expected to increase by USD 3.94 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.34%. The rise in global Internet traffic is notably driving the dark fiber market growth, although factors such as high initial investments and leasing costs may impede the market growth.

size is expected to increase by from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.34%. The rise in global Internet traffic is notably driving the dark fiber market growth, although factors such as high initial investments and leasing costs may impede the market growth. The active optical cable market size is expected to increase to USD 5.78 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 25.93%. The expansion of data centers is notably driving the active optical cable market growth, although factors such as the complexities involved in wired communication networks may impede the market growth.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this visible light communication market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the visible light communication market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the market across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa .

, APAC, , , and and . A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of visible light communication market vendors.

Visible Light Communication Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 179 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 89.66% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 176547.8 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 79.18 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 47% Key countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Acuity Brands Inc., Firefly Networks Ltd., Fortive Corp., Fraunhofer Society, fSONA Systems Corp., General Electric Co., Koninklijke Philips NV, Latecoere, LightBee SL, Lucibel SA, nextLiFi, Oledcomm, Panasonic Holdings Corp., pureLiFi Ltd., Qualcomm Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., Signify NV, To Be Srl, Viavi Solutions Inc., and VLNComm Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for and forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global visible light communication market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global visible light communication market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Indoor networking - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Indoor networking - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Indoor networking - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Indoor networking - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Indoor networking - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 LBS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on LBS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on LBS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on LBS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on LBS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Underwater communication - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Underwater communication - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Underwater communication - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Underwater communication - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Underwater communication - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 ICE - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on ICE - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on ICE - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on ICE - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on ICE - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 51: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 53: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Retail - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Retail - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Consumer electronics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Consumer electronics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Automotive and transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Automotive and transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Automotive and transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Automotive and transportation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Automotive and transportation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Chart on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 75: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 76: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 77: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 79: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 80: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 101: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 103: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 111: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 113: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 115: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 117: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 118: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 119: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 120: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 121: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 122: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 123: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 124: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 125: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 126: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 127: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 128: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 129: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 130: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 131: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Firefly Networks Ltd.

Exhibit 132: Firefly Networks Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Firefly Networks Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Firefly Networks Ltd. - Key offerings

12.4 Fortive Corp.

Exhibit 135: Fortive Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Fortive Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 137: Fortive Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: Fortive Corp. - Segment focus

12.5 Fraunhofer Society

Exhibit 139: Fraunhofer Society - Overview



Exhibit 140: Fraunhofer Society - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: Fraunhofer Society - Key offerings

12.6 fSONA Systems Corp.

Exhibit 142: fSONA Systems Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 143: fSONA Systems Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: fSONA Systems Corp. - Key offerings

12.7 General Electric Co.

Exhibit 145: General Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 146: General Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 147: General Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 148: General Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

12.8 Koninklijke Philips NV

Exhibit 150: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview



Exhibit 151: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments



Exhibit 152: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key news



Exhibit 153: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus

12.9 Lucibel SA

Exhibit 155: Lucibel SA - Overview



Exhibit 156: Lucibel SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: Lucibel SA - Key offerings

12.10 Oledcomm

Exhibit 158: Oledcomm - Overview



Exhibit 159: Oledcomm - Product / Service



Exhibit 160: Oledcomm - Key offerings

12.11 Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 161: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 162: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 163: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 164: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 165: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

12.12 pureLiFi Ltd.

Exhibit 166: pureLiFi Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 167: pureLiFi Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 168: pureLiFi Ltd. - Key offerings

12.13 Qualcomm Inc.

Exhibit 169: Qualcomm Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 170: Qualcomm Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 171: Qualcomm Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 172: Qualcomm Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 173: Qualcomm Inc. - Segment focus

12.14 Renesas Electronics Corp.

Exhibit 174: Renesas Electronics Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 175: Renesas Electronics Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 176: Renesas Electronics Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 177: Renesas Electronics Corp. - Segment focus

12.15 Signify NV

Exhibit 178: Signify NV - Overview



Exhibit 179: Signify NV - Business segments



Exhibit 180: Signify NV - Key news



Exhibit 181: Signify NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 182: Signify NV - Segment focus

12.16 Viavi Solutions Inc.

Exhibit 183: Viavi Solutions Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 184: Viavi Solutions Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 185: Viavi Solutions Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 186: Viavi Solutions Inc. - Segment focus

12.17 VLNComm Inc.

Exhibit 187: VLNComm Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 188: VLNComm Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 189: VLNComm Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 190: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 191: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 192: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 193: Research methodology



Exhibit 194: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 195: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 196: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio