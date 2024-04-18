Visibly Appoints New Strategic Advisor to Navigate the Managed Vision Care Sector

CHICAGO, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Visibly , developer of the world's first FDA-cleared online visual acuity test, has appointed John Ryan as a Strategic Advisor focused on their continued growth into the managed care and insurance space. With this appointment, Ryan brings his extensive experience and expertise to drive Visibly's innovative suite of services through strategic growth and partnerships within managed vision care networks.

Ryan's appointment comes on the heels of Visibly's recent merger with EyecareLive and the integration of real-time video visits and HIPAA-compliant messaging into its service offerings. Brent Rasmussen, CEO of Visibly, reiterated the company's unwavering commitment to innovation and accessibility, stating, "As Visibly continues to pioneer new vision care solutions, we are eager to partner with the managed vision care sector to deliver affordable and accessible care to a wider audience. John Ryan's expertise and strategic collaboration with managed healthcare plans and their distribution channels, coupled with his collaboration with Optometrists and the vision industry as a whole, will play a pivotal role in driving our ongoing growth."

With over 30 years of experience in managed care and executive leadership, Ryan deeply understands the healthcare and eyecare industries and has a proven ability to drive company growth. Most recently, as CEO of UnitedHealth Group Vision Plans, Ryan was responsible for the overall operations, growth, and consumer satisfaction of the vision sector within UnitedHealthcare's Specialty Benefits business. He proudly led the Vision team to grow membership by over 40% while doubling revenues and profits over five years; this was accomplished by expanding its OD and retail network partnerships with a focus on innovation.

"Visibly has shown its commitment to innovating vision care services with a focus on accessibility," said Ryan. "I look forward to collaborating with the team to navigate the evolving managed vision care and insurance sector, ensuring these breakthrough technologies reach patients in need and better meet consumers who want to access and receive care."

Visibly is a Chicago-based healthcare technology company founded in 2012, building digital vision care solutions that enable patient choice and provider capacity. Online vision testing is just the start; Visibly envisions a world where technology enables patients and doctors to connect easily and make other aspects of vision care more convenient and accessible to everyone.

