Visibly Continues to Offer Its Technology for Free to Independent Optometrists and Ophthalmologists Through 2021

CHICAGO, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Visibly, the world's first virtual vision test technology company, announced today that it will continue to provide independent optometrists and ophthalmologists free access to its virtual vision test technology, arming doctors with the ability to conduct remote vision tests, ensuring stronger patient relationships and greater patient capacity while many are unable or unwilling to visit the practice in person.

"We have seen firsthand the impact the pandemic has had on communities around the world and Visibly is here to provide a cost-free technology that enables doctors the ability to serve patients in safe and efficient environments," said Brent Rasmussen, Chief Executive Officer of Visibly. "Independent optometrists and ophthalmologists can rely on our technology to grow their practice while keeping all individuals safe."

Visibly is the world's first advanced vision testing telehealth technology that allows ECPs to attract, serve and engage with patients virtually. With this technology, ECPs continue to manage all patient data with the additional ability to screen new and existing patients' visual acuity, and conduct at-home vision prescription renewal tests. With the growing demand of telehealth services, ECPs can also use the technology to attract and retain their patient base.

Independent optometrists and ophthalmologists can access this technology for free by clicking here . For more information or if you have any questions, please email: [email protected].

About Visibly

Visibly, a Chicago-based healthcare technology company founded in 2012, creates digital vision testing technologies that enable patient choice and convenience while providing doctors the ability to create awesome user experiences. Visibly was founded with the belief that glasses and contact lens prescriptions should be accessible and affordable to everyone. Online vision testing is just the start; Visibly envisions a world where technology enables patients and doctors to connect easily to make all aspects of vision care convenient and accessible for all.

Currently, Visibly operates under the Enforcement Policy for Remote Ophthalmic Assessment and Monitoring Devices during the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Public Health Emergency issued by the FDA in April 2020.

