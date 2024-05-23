Visibly Expanding Vision Care Services Through Lensabl Acquisition

CHICAGO, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Visibly , a leading healthcare technology company, announces the acquisition of Lensabl , the one-stop-shop for all things optical online. Lensabl's expertise in optical e-commerce will help Visibly expand its platform to include new retail offerings. This acquisition supports Visibly and Lensabl's joint mission to make vision care more accessible for all.

While many know Lensabl for its' direct-to-consumer offerings of lens replacement, prescription glasses, and contacts, a blossoming B2B business has emerged as well. Lensabl's proprietary technology helps brands and partners enable e-commerce through white-labeled experiences. The Lensabl acquisition will allow Visibly's customers access to these additional retail resources to reach another segment of the market.

We believe in leveraging technology to make access to vision care easier and more affordable. Post this

"At Lensabl, we believe in leveraging technology to make access to vision care easier and more affordable," said Andy Bilinsky, CEO of Lensabl. "Having worked with Visibly for years, we believe by joining forces, our complimentary offerings can help their existing customers provide a more comprehensive range of vision services to the end-consumer."

In addition to Lensabl's online store, Lensabl also brings its "Shop-in-Shop" platform (enabling eyewear brands to sell prescription glasses online) and its' Lensabl+ vision plan platform (modernized vision plans as an alternative to traditional vision insurance) to Visibly. Adding Lensabl's retail capabilities to Visibly's telehealth services provides a comprehensive offering that will ensure quality vision care is accessible and affordable for all.

"We are excited about the opportunity to integrate Lensabl's cutting-edge technology into the Visibly platform as part of our commitment to enhancing access to care through innovative digital solutions," added Brent Rasmussen, Visibly's CEO.

ABOUT VISIBLY

Visibly is a Chicago-based healthcare technology company founded in 2012, building digital vision care solutions that enable patient choice and provider capacity. Online vision testing is just the start; Visibly envisions a world where technology enables patients and doctors to connect easily and make other aspects of vision care more convenient and accessible to everyone.

ABOUT LENSABL

Lensabl is a tech-enabled vision care platform driving the digital transformation of the optical industry. Launched in 2017 with a focus on revolutionizing lens replacement and glasses services for consumers, Lensabl has continually expanded its portfolio to offer a diverse range of top-tier vision products and services to other businesses, all aimed at creating a more convenient digital vision care experience.

SOURCE Visibly