Visier Charts Course Toward a People-Powered Future

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Visier , the globally recognized leader in people analytics and workforce planning solutions, today announced a new research and thought leadership series produced in conjunction with Deloitte. "Toward a People-Powered Future" envisions a paradigm shift in leadership, and a new direction for the future of management. This comes at a time when organizations are facing multiple converging crises related to a global pandemic, the "Great Resignation," and a disrupted labor market—all of which have had a fundamental, and likely permanent, impact on hiring, retaining, and managing talent.

"The future of work has arrived, but the way we manage people is still very much stuck in the past," said Ryan Wong, Co-Founder and CEO of Visier. "Too often, leaders have relied on instinct and gut feel, bringing with it inherent and unconscious bias. Even when leaders have had data to guide decision making, it's often incomplete. We see a future where leaders shift from managing capacity, activity, and outputs, to cultivating impacts, results, and outcomes. A future where we can see the impact employees have on the business, and the impact the business has on the employee."

Toward a People-Powered Future includes an interactive website designed as a destination hub with resources of curated research and insights for leaders who want to help drive positive change in their own organizations and careers. Supporting this research, three joint webinars will be produced by Visier and Deloitte, including:

New Leadership Imperatives in an Evolving World of Work - Jan 26, 2022 , 11:00 - Noon ET . Register now !

, . ! Success Stories | Building the Foundation of a People-Powered Organization - March 17, 2022 , 11:00 - Noon ET .

, . Beyond HR | Leveraging People Analytics to Address Critical Business Issues - May 19, 2022 , 11:00 - Noon ET .

Traditional approaches to people management are under extraordinary pressure. Recent Deloitte research found that 86% of executives expect employees to gain influence and independence in relation to their employers. The sudden rise of remote work, a reckoning on diversity, equity and inclusion, and a growing resignation wave are just a few of the workforce challenges companies face as they navigate their own growth pressures.

"The employee/employer power dynamic has shifted dramatically," said Jamaal Justice, managing director, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "But many companies still apply top-down management models that are yielding diminishing returns, or worse, causing employees to quit. The companies that thrive over the next 25 years will be the ones that make a pivot toward data-driven approaches to people management that are both holistic and humanistic."

"But data, alone, isn't enough. Becoming truly people-powered is about a mindset shift: to a new relationship between leaders and employees, to a learning culture, to a new set of leadership capabilities, and to a more holistic understanding of the people—the individuals, the teams—and their relationship to business outcomes," said Wong.

Companies use Visier to understand and improve their workforce at every stage of the employee lifecycle—from recruitment to retirement. Visier is designed to answer virtually any question leaders need to ask about their workforce to improve diversity and inclusion, performance and productivity, employee retention and happiness, and to more effectively plan hiring and career progression, and manage people, teams and business outcomes.

Learn more about this thought leadership series by visiting: www.visier.com/future-of-work .

About Visier

Visier is the recognized global leader in people analytics and workforce planning. Founded in 2010 by the pioneers of business intelligence, Visier focuses on what matters to business leaders: answering the right questions, even the ones a person might not know to ask. Questions that shape business strategy, provide the impetus for taking action, and drive better business outcomes through workforce optimization. Headquartered in Vancouver, BC with offices and team members worldwide, Visier has 12,000 customers in 75 countries around the world, including enterprises like Adobe, BASF, Bridgestone, Electronic Arts, McKesson, Merck KGaA, Uber, and more.

For more information, visit www.visier.com .

Please see www.deloitte.com/us/about for more information about Deloitte.

SOURCE Visier