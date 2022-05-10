Visier Closes its Q1 with Continued Momentum, Important Acquisition News and Key Executive Appointments

VANCOUVER, BC, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Visier, the globally recognized leader in people analytics and on-demand answers for people-powered business, today announced highlights from the first quarter of its fiscal year, which ended April 30, 2022. Q1 featured continued momentum in new customer acquisition, company growth, new executive appointments, and the first acquisition in the company's history.

"This has been a very active and exciting first quarter for Visier," said Ryan Wong, co-founder and CEO of Visier. "We started this year incredibly strong, with great momentum on pretty much every front, and an acquisition that I believe will have a game-changing impact in our market."

Specific highlights from Visier's Q1 include:

Market Momentum

In Q1, Visier welcomed new enterprise customers, including a celebrated teaching hospital, a global spirits producer, several large SaaS providers, an online learning and teaching marketplace, and a credit union, to name just a few.





Closed at the end of Q1 and announced on the first day of Visier's Outsmart event last week, the acquisition of Yva.ai takes Visier another step towards the People Cloud, bringing the world's leading people analytics together with collaboration analytics to deliver the most complete view of the human truth inside an organization. Yva.ai is a leading collaboration analytics vendor that shines light on employee well-being, satisfaction and productivity using AI and an innovative combination of deep collaboration analytics and peer polling for a rich understanding of employees, teams, and their work environments.

Company Achievements

Visier appointed Fionna Song as its Chief Financial Officer . Fionna previously served as Visier's Senior Vice President of Finance and Operations, leading the company's recent Series E funding round of $125M USD .





. Fionna previously served as Visier's Senior Vice President of Finance and Operations, leading the company's recent Series E funding round of . Visier announced Murika Matz joined the organization as the new Chief Customer Officer. Matz brings over 20 years of experience to the role, most recently serving as GVP of Customer Success at Cornerstone OnDemand.





joined the organization as the new Chief Customer Officer. Matz brings over 20 years of experience to the role, most recently serving as GVP of Customer Success at Cornerstone OnDemand. In April 2022 , Visier was named one of Canada's Top Small & Medium Sized Employers. This is the fourth year in a row Visier has received recognition as one of the best workplaces in Canada .





, Visier was named one of Top Small & Medium Sized Employers. This is the fourth year in a row Visier has received recognition as one of the best workplaces in . In Q1, Visier expanded its Visier NOW solutions to include six new targeted use cases designed to support organizations with their most pressing workforce challenges, including talent acquisition, employee retention, compensation strategy, to name a few. These new solutions bring the total of Visier NOW offerings to eight, building on the two announced last year.

Leadership Momentum

Visier launched several new survey reports during the first quarter. These included:

"Pay Transparency: Should Salary Be A Secret," a report focusing on today's job seekers and employees' overwhelming preference for pay transparency.



"The State of Gender Pay Equity," a review of the gender pay gap in 2022.



"Ghosting by Job Candidates," a report uncovering the rising phenomenon of job candidates disappearing from the talent acquisition funnel.

Visier research also produced the "The Great Rehire" which highlighted how companies are recovering job losses during the "Great Resignation" through a combination of internal and external hiring practices.

About Visier

Visier is the recognized global leader in people analytics, providing on-demand answers to people-powered businesses. Behind every great brand, product, or idea is the Human Truth, and the Visier People Cloud reveals the fundamental questions and actionable truths capable of elevating your employees—and your business—to new heights. Founded in 2010 by the pioneers of business intelligence, Visier has 15,000 customers in 75 countries around the world, including enterprises like Adobe, BASF, Bridgestone, Electronic Arts, McKesson, MerckKGaA, Uber, and more. Visier is headquartered in Vancouver, BC with offices and team members worldwide.

