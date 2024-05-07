Visier is the Highest Designated Leader in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® Assessment

VANCOUVER, BC, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Visier , a globally recognized leader in people analytics and workforce solutions for people-powered business, today announced it has been named a Leader in the People Analytics Platforms PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024.

Everest Group is a leading research firm providing strategic research insights on IT, business process, and engineering services. In this research, Everest Group presented an assessment of 18 people analytics platform providers through a comprehensive matrix that evaluates and categorizes providers in terms of their product capabilities and wider market acceptance.

"People analytics has broken out as one of the most strategic imperatives for every organization that depends on the productivity and performance of its people," said Ryan Wong, chief executive officer, Visier. "We appreciate the in-depth analysis Everest Group has done to help buyers understand the range of people analytics options available to them."

People analytics platform providers were positioned in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® as Leaders, Major Contenders, and Aspirants. Visier is positioned highest in the Leader category.

"Visier's recognition as a Leader in the People Analytics Platforms PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024 is a direct reflection of its commitment to innovation and strong product offerings," said Sharath Hari N, vice president at Everest Group. "Visier stands out for its vision of the future of people analytics and thought leadership. With features like Vee, an AI-based digital assistant, and a robust skills intelligence engine, combined with advanced analytics capabilities, Visier provides businesses with a holistic platform to unlock the full potential of their people analytics initiatives."

About Visier

Visier is the recognized global leader in people analytics, providing on-demand answers to people-powered businesses. At the core of Visier's innovations is a simple premise: People impact is business impact and that's why Visier provides the tools and insights organizations need to drive productivity, performance, and business outcomes through their people. Founded in 2010 by the pioneers of business intelligence, Visier has over 50,000 customers in 75 countries—including enterprises like BASF, Panasonic, Experian, Amgen, eBay, Ford Motor Company, and more. Visier is headquartered in Vancouver, BC with offices and team members worldwide. To learn more about Visier, visit www.visier.com .

