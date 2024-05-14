Visier's First Quarter of 2024 Marks Unprecedented Scale in Generative AI Production Use and Transformational Investment in Analytic Platform Capabilities

Highlights from Visier's Q1 represent the company's commitment to delivering highly relevant product innovation and championing people analytics as a key enabler of corporate performance

VANCOUVER, BC, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Visier , the globally recognized leader in people analytics and workforce solutions for people-powered business, today announced highlights from its first quarter of the fiscal year, which ended on April 30, 2024.

Notable among the company's many achievements include:

General availability of " Vee ," Visier's new generative AI digital assistant for people insights.





," Visier's new generative AI digital assistant for people insights. Unprecedented scale deployment of Visier's AI technology, " Vee for Partners ," to 2.1 million employees of Paycor customers.





," to 2.1 million employees of customers. Launch of "Open for Builders" initiative to provide Visier customers and partners the autonomy and flexibility to build custom people analytics and embedded solutions.





initiative to provide Visier customers and partners the autonomy and flexibility to build custom people analytics and embedded solutions. Highest Leader designation in Everest Group's People Analytics Platforms PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024.





Industry leading research and Visier Community Data featured in Harvard Business Review and other high-profile media.

"I believe 2024 will be a transformational year for the HR function as organizations see how powerful people analytics can be in unlocking new levels of long-term, profitable business performance," said Ryan Wong , co-founder and CEO of Visier. "But to achieve this, we need to unlock the creativity and innovation of our customers and partners and give them the tools to put the right people insights in the right hands at the right time."

Highlights from Visier's first quarter of 2024 include:

Product Momentum: Visier Continues to Set the Pace for Innovation



Visier's strong reputation for its fast pace of innovation and product delivery was reinforced this quarter with transformative product and capability launches, including:

Visier ships "Vee," a generative AI digital assistant for easy access to people insights

Vee entered general availability in April 2024 following a very successful six-month public preview with over 80 Visier customer organizations. The rapid evolution in capability and quality was evident through dozens of iterative releases, resulting in one of the most highly performant and capable generative AI solutions deployed at scale today, Vee is built on Microsoft Azure OpenAI Compute.

"Vee is one of the most spectacular examples of generative AI in HR today," said Josh Bersin, globally recognized HR industry analyst. "Every problem we need to solve in HR is interconnected. HR professionals need to connect data to diagnose people and business problems, and tools like Vee make this amazingly easy."

Visier's "Open for Builders"



Visier launched its Open for Builders initiative to provide more technical users everything needed to build custom people analytics and embedded solutions. This combines the scalability, security and time to market benefits of a purpose-built people analytics platform with the control, customization and extensibility normally only associated with custom build projects. Visier's open platform provides people and data analytics teams with a suite of data integration, analytics modeling and pre-built components that make building faster with less overhead, and easier to manage while supporting unlimited customization and flexibility.

"Data scientists at market leading companies are using Visier to answer long tail questions about the impact of people on their business," said Keith Bigelow, chief product officer, Visier. "Our open platform makes this effortless by giving our customers the best of both worlds—the time-to-value of a packaged application with the flexibility and autonomy to customize their experience."

Open for Builders includes new investments in product capabilities and self-service resources to help developers and other technical stakeholders on their own self-directed journey. These include:

Developer.visier.com , a unified destination for builders, including developer documentation, access to tutorials, a Github code sample library, and more.

, a unified destination for builders, including developer documentation, access to tutorials, a Github code sample library, and more. A web application layer for third parties to build stand alone applications on top of Visier's platform. This code base , available in Github, can be deployed on a private server or on the web.

, available in Github, can be deployed on a private server or on the web. A free-trial in a secure sandbox environment with full access to Visier documentation, an online community, and email support. Access the free trial at visier.com/sandbox .

. Free access to specialized courses on Visier University to help anyone get started on creating an analytic application.

to help anyone get started on creating an analytic application. The new Developer Community with spaces to collaborate, ask questions and connect with Visier subject matter experts.

Awards & Recognition



Visier Designated Leader in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix Assessment

Everest Group, a leading research firm providing strategic research insights on IT, business process, and engineering services, presented an assessment of 18 people analytics platform providers through a comprehensive matrix that evaluates and categorizes providers in terms of their product capabilities and wider market acceptance. Visier was positioned highest in the Leader category.

"Visier's recognition as a Leader in the People Analytics Platforms PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024 is a direct reflection of its commitment to innovation and strong product offerings," said Sharath Hari N, vice president at Everest Group. "Visier stands out for its vision of the future of people analytics and thought leadership. With features like Vee, an AI-based digital assistant, and a robust skills intelligence engine, combined with advanced analytics capabilities, Visier provides businesses with a holistic platform to unlock the full potential of their people analytics initiatives."

Lighthouse Research & Advisory 2024 HR Tech Award

Visier was recognized as a 2024 HR Tech Award winner for Talent Analytics (data visualization, business intelligence, dashboards, KPIs, metrics, and other related technologies) by Lighthouse Research & Advisory.

"How does 200+% ROI sound? That's how much the average Visier customer benefits from the analytics and insights the platform generates," said Ben Eubanks, chief research officer, Lighthouse Research & Advisory. "One of the world's leading HCM analytics providers, Visier has continued to innovate its product with Vee, an intelligent digital assistant, and Workplace Dynamics, which helps optimize how people work together for optimal results. It brings people data to life in a powerful way."

Customer & Partner Momentum

Visier closed the quarter with many new logos, including large enterprise organizations leading the way in technology, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, telecommunications and financial services. An expansion opportunity with a leading multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company saw the rollout of Visier to over 80,000 employees. Visier also drove a strong quarter for renewals, securing contracts with customers in financial services, retail, automotive and government.

Paycor, a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) software provides unprecedented access to generative AI in HR technology for its customers

Over 2.1 million employees now have the transformative power of Visier's Vee generative AI technology as their digital assistant to get the responses they need, on-demand, and in the flow of work.

"Our long-term partnership with Visier and early adopter feedback gave us the confidence to launch this to all of our analytics customers," said Ryan Bergstrom, chief product and technology officer, Paycor. "Visier has proven their commitment to AI innovation, both in the security architecture they have developed over the past decade and their ethical approach to data collection and privacy."

Microsoft Canada hosts Visier at Executive AI Summit

At Microsoft Canada's recent Executive AI Summit, the Visier team was selected for the opportunity to exhibit Vee, built on Microsoft Azure OpenAI Compute at the Microsoft Technology Centre in Toronto. Hundreds of Canada's business and industry leaders attended the Summit to delve into the innovation at the forefront of AI that is being developed in Canada.

Visier Declares a New Age of HR Impact at Outsmart

Over 400 HR innovators, people leaders, and disruptors gathered at Outsmart, Visier's annual customer conference, to usher in "The New Age of People Impact." The event, which included two-days of learning, insight and connection, was held the week of April 29 at JW Marriott Camelback Inn in Scottsdale, AZ.

"I am so fortunate and grateful to have attended the Visier Outsmart conference with a few of my colleagues," said Chloe Partrick, associate manager, employee insights consulting, Prudential Financial. "I was inspired by the incredible presentations, information, and 'people insights' conversations. Attending conferences like this makes me feel energized and rejuvenated when getting back to work, and if we're able to apply even a few of the ideas that were shared this week, we'll truly be able to push the boundaries of people analytics. Yay Visier!"

Market-Moving Insights: Research & Thought Leadership

Visier Community Data of more than four million live employee records from nearly 100 companies across the U.S., Canada, and Europe continually informs articles and research reports. In this first quarter, these reports included:

Visier Insights™ Report: The Individual Contributor Penalty

In March, Visier partnered with a team of researchers from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, providing Visier Community Data to help uncover the systematic facts surrounding the role of individual contributors compared to team leaders.

"In the first results from an ongoing collaboration with Visier, we find that individual contributors often face a much flatter career ladder with lower pay, slower pay growth, and less frequent promotions than team leaders," said Benjamin Friedrich, Associate Professor, Northwestern University - Kellogg School of Management. "It raises questions around whether firms can value the contributions of these roles correctly, and improve how they attract, develop and retain that talent."

Visier's Monthly Resignation Report

Based on over 20 million anonymized employee records and Visier's advanced analytics, this report provides the most accurate view into employee resignation rates available today, and months ahead from similar data available through the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

Visier Insights™ Report: New Facts About Pay and Compensation

Andrea Derler , Visier's principal of research and value partnered with Manda Winlaw and Cuthbert Chow from the company's data science team, and with Peter Bamberger, professor of organizational behavior and the head of the organizational behavior department at the Coller School of Management, Tel Aviv University, to leverage the report in authoring this Harvard Business Review article that dives into the impacts that attaining higher paid external talent can have on existing employees.

For timely updates from Visier, visit the newsroom at: https://www.visier.com/company/news/

About Visier

Visier is the recognized global leader in people analytics, providing on-demand answers to people-powered businesses. At the core of Visier's innovations is a simple premise: People impact is business impact and that's why Visier provides the tools and insights organizations need to drive productivity, performance, and business outcomes through their people. Founded in 2010 by the pioneers of business intelligence, Visier has over 50,000 customers in 75 countries—including enterprises like BASF, Panasonic, Experian, Amgen, eBay, Ford Motor Company, and more. Visier is headquartered in Vancouver, BC with offices and team members worldwide. To learn more about Visier, visit www.visier.com .

