Visier's Workplace Dynamics Collaboration Analytics Solution Named a Top HR Product of the Year

Workplace Dynamics Recognized for Solving Critical Collaboration Challenges Within Organizations by Human Resources Executive

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Visier , the globally recognized leader in people analytics and workforce solutions for people-powered business, today announced that Visier People® Workplace Dynamics has been named as one of the "Top HR Products of 2023" by Human Resources Executive®. Launched in 2022, Workplace Dynamics offers a complete view of employee collaboration and team dynamics to help people work better together.

"We are honored to see Workplace Dynamics recognized as one of the Top HR Products of the year," said Ryan Wong, co-Founder and CEO of Visier. "There's never been a more important time for organizations to better understand their employees–both the impact people have on the business, and the impact the business has on people. Workplace Dynamics also gives managers and individuals the insight they need to support their own and their teams' productivity and success."

Visier's Workplace Dynamics is the first and only solution to bring together active and passive employee feedback for a complete view of how people work together. Workplace Dynamics captures passive feedback by collecting data from collaboration tools such as email, chat and calendar; active feedback comes from short weekly surveys that are targeted to specific collaboration circles identified through passive feedback. Taken together, this gives organizations unprecedented visibility into individual and team productivity, performance, well-being and burnout.

"Productivity and manager effectiveness are the top business concerns today. Visier's Workplace Dynamics has the unique opportunity to provide organizations the insights they need to transform how people work and how they work together," said Josh Bersin, global industry analyst and founder of The Josh Bersin Company. "We see huge potential for technologies that help decode and replicate the magic of high performing teams."

Workplace Dynamics solves critical business challenges, and unlocks collaboration through features such as:

Uncover organizational friction that hampers collaboration and highlight the best practices of high performing teams

Identify and address burnout risk to improve retention and keep employees happy, focused, directed and productive

Reveal, develop and retain the hidden leaders who are the force multipliers for business results and performance culture

Elevate employee performance and growth with personalized insights and coaching delivered directly to employees

"The Visier Workplace Dynamics solution breaks new ground in helping understand how work gets done by assessing employee collaboration and internal networks in a unique way that can help HR leaders unlock the true potential and capability in the organization," said Steve Boese, Conference Chair, HR Technology Conference. "This is a robust and feature-rich solution for attacking a tough problem, but one that has been delivered in a new, innovative way."

Visier People Workplace Dynamics is one of the many industry leading products in Visier's portfolio of people analytics, planning and workforce impact solutions. Other solutions include Visier People, the most widely used people analytics solution on the planet; Workforce Planning, which provides a powerful data-driven approach to headcount planning for finance and HR; Smart Compensation, which is reinventing compensation and merit workflows; and Alpine, by Visier, a platform as a service that enables builders to accelerate and enrich their people analytics projects.

Each year, the editors of Human Resource Executive® perform an extensive evaluation of the Top HR Products submissions. They also include as a part of the decision-making process input from a panel of outside experts and analysts. Winning solutions are selected based on their level of innovation, value added to the HR function, intuitiveness for the user and ability to deliver business value. Visier has in previous years, won the Top HR Product Award for other Visier People products, both its Learning and its Talent Acquisition solutions.

To learn more about Workplace Dynamics, Visit Visier at booth #4508 at the HR Technology Conference in Las Vegas, October 10-13th, 2023.

For more information, visit https://www.visier.com/products/workplace-dynamics/.

About Visier

Visier is the recognized global leader in people analytics, providing on-demand answers to people-powered businesses. Behind every great brand, product, or idea is the Human Truth, and the Visier People Cloud reveals the fundamental questions and actionable truths capable of elevating your employees—and your business—to new heights. Founded in 2010 by the pioneers of business intelligence, Visier has over 25,000 customers in 75 countries around the world, including enterprises like BASF, Bridgestone, Electronic Arts, McKesson, MerckKGaA, and more. Visier is headquartered in Vancouver, BC with offices and team members worldwide.

For more information, visit www.visier.com .

