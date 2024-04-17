Paycor Leverages Visier's AI Technology to Empower Businesses to Access Answers About Their Workforce

Paycor launches an AI Analytics Digital Assistant powered by Visier's Vee generative AI technology to deliver workforce insights at scale

VANCOUVER, BC, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paycor had a vision to be one of the first human capital management (HCM) solutions to bring the power of generative AI for people analytics to their customers. Today, Visier , the globally recognized leader in people analytics and workforce solutions for people-powered business, enabled one of the world's largest-scale deployments of generative AI in HR technology—more than 2.1 million employees of Paycor's customers are now equipped with natural-language answers to people-related questions based on Visier's Vee technology.

"AI and the insights it provides are fundamentally and undeniably changing how people work—and is the only true solution to improving how people manage people," said Ryan Wong, chief executive officer, Visier. "At Visier, we are on a mission to provide every company around the world with access to AI-driven insights that drive people impact, and partners like Paycor are one way we're doing that, to tens of thousands of companies at a time."

Visier has established its dominance in the people analytics category with some of the world's largest enterprise brands such as BASF, Panasonic, Experian, Amgen, eBay, and Ford Motor Company. The company's embedded analytics business provides the platform and expertise to extend that reach through partnerships like with Paycor. Visier operates from the unwavering belief that people impact is business impact and that every sized organization benefits from people data. Over 2.1 million people now have the transformative power of Visier's AI Analytics Digital Assistant to get the responses they need, on-demand, and in the course of their regular workflow.

"Paycor's new AI Analytics Digital Assistant is incredibly user-friendly and has been a game-changer for me," said Shelley Constable, HR director, Dutchman Hospitality Group. "I used to spend hours sifting through data, but now I can simply type in what I need and it magically appears. It's a huge time-saver! Plus, the 'View as a Visualization' feature is fantastic. It adds a whole new level of convenience and makes data analysis even more enjoyable."

"Visier and Paycor share a passionate approach to innovation and a commitment to get the right insights, into the right hands, at the right time, and this is just the beginning," said Zack Johnson, general manager embedded analytics, Visier. "A deployment of this scale is proof that, beyond the hype and false promises about generative AI, there are real solutions for real customer problems that are being delivered, today, at scale. Visier's partnership with Paycor is a prime example of the generative AI vision realized."

Paycor announced their generative AI analytics digital assistant powered by Visier in October, underscoring the depth and breadth of the partnership, and the trust in Visier's industry-defining technology.

"Our long-term partnership with Visier and early adopter feedback gave us the confidence to launch this to all of our analytics customers," said Ryan Bergstrom, chief product and technology officer, Paycor. "Visier has proven their commitment to AI innovation, both in the security architecture they have developed over the past decade and their ethical approach to data collection and privacy."

Paycor's partnership with Visier is built on Alpine by Visier, the world's leading people data platform, which empowered Paycor to quickly navigate the immense scale of their data, deliver customer-attuned analytics, and drive revenue through expanded sales opportunities.

Vee is available immediately to all Visier embedded analytics partners. For more information about Vee, visit visier.com/vee . For more information on how to become an Embedded partner to accelerate your generative AI product roadmap, visit https://www.visier.com/embedded/generative-ai/ .

About Visier

Visier is the recognized global leader in people analytics, providing on-demand answers to people-powered businesses. At the core of Visier's innovations is a simple premise: People impact is business impact and that's why Visier provides the tools and insights organizations need to drive productivity, performance, and business outcomes through their people. Founded in 2010 by the pioneers of business intelligence, Visier has over 50,000 customers in 75 countries—including enterprises like BASF, Panasonic, Experian, Amgen, eBay, Ford Motor Company, and more. Visier is headquartered in Vancouver, BC with offices and team members worldwide.

About Paycor

Paycor's human capital management (HCM) platform modernizes every aspect of people management, from recruiting, onboarding, and payroll to career development and retention, but what really sets us apart is our focus on leaders. For more than 30 years, we've been listening to and partnering with leaders, so we know what they need: a unified HR platform, easy integration with third party apps, powerful analytics, talent development tools, and configurable technology that supports specific industry needs. That's why more than 30,000 customers trust Paycor to help them solve problems and achieve their goals. Learn more at paycor.com.

SOURCE Visier