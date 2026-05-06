Vision Films to Release 'World War Bigfoot' The Fourth Genre Film From Filmmaker Jason Mills

LOS ANGELES, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films ("Vision") announces the North American Transactional VOD release of Bigfoot filmmaker and aficionado Jason Mills on May 19, 2026. Written, produced, and directed by Mills, produced by Kiana Passmore and Garnet Campbell, and co-executive produced by Jason Benson.

"WW Bigfoot" New Thriller Feature Movie Poster

World War Bigfoot is the fourth of Mills' directed and produced Bigfoot-themed projects through his Millspictures Studios including Bigfoot Country, Bigfoot Girl, and Living With Bigfoot. The latest project combines two of his favorite subjects, WWII and Bigfoot, and was shot on location in Chilliwack, British Columbia. A premiere event was previously held in Vancouver. A "just go with it" adventure drama, the full-length feature leans into generational storytelling, a theme Mills incorporates in many of his other family-friendly films.

Watch the trailer HERE

Synopsis: When his platoon is ambushed during WWII, an American medic escapes into the nearby forest, relentlessly pursued by the enemy. While evading capture, he encounters an unbelievable creature, not knowing if it's friend or foe. It will take everything he has to survive as new alliances will be formed and loyalties will be tested.

Lise Romanoff, CEO and Managing Director of Vision Films says, "Jason Mills has made an original, thrilling and suspenseful Bigfoot adventure that lovers of this genre, as well as WWII fans will embrace."

Filmmaker Jason Miller shares, "World War Bigfoot started as a vision I couldn't shake and bringing it to life has been an unforgettable journey. Seeing it now connect with audiences and find its way into the world through distribution means more than I can put into words. I'm grateful for every person who helped make this possible and excited for what's ahead."

Starring: Jason Benson, Gavin Marck (Hitler's Last Stand), Johannes Whaley, Ryan James, Grant Gladish (The Last Reckoning), Gabriel Alexander Forezl, and Duncan Murch.

World War Bigfoot will be available on most US cable/satellite providers in the US and Canada, and major online platforms including Amazon Instant, Apple TV, Google Play, and Vimeo on May 16, 2026, followed by DVD at online retailers. Pre-order now on iTunes/AppleTV and Fandango at Home.

About Vision Films

Vision Films is a leading independent sales and VOD aggregator specializing in the licensing, marketing, and distribution of over 800 feature films, documentaries, and series from some of the most prolific independent film producers in the world. Led by Lise Romanoff, Managing Director/CEO Worldwide Distribution, Vision Films releases 2-4 films a month across Theatrical, VOD, DVD, and television platforms. visionfilms.net

About Millspictures Studios:

Jason Mills is a passionate independent writer, director, editor, and founder of Millspictures Studios; an internationally recognized, award-winning film and videography company based out of beautiful Vancouver, British Columbia. Jason founded Millspictures with the intent of making low budget films at blazing fast turnaround rates, whilst keeping quality and standards at a high. millspicturesstudios.com

Contact:

Andrea McKinnon

8184159442

[email protected]

SOURCE Vision Films, Inc.