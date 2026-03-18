Vision Films Announces VOD Release of Successful Animated Feature Film 'Time Hoppers: The Silk Road' From MuslimKids.TV

LOS ANGELES, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following an unprecedented theatrical release, Vision Films has announced the US Transactional VOD release of the animated feature, Time Hoppers: The Silk Road from MuslimKids.TV's creators Flordeliza Dayrit and Michael Milo, on March 31, 2026. The film is executive produced by Mohannad Malas, Dr. Abdullah Patel, Dr. Fatima Coovadia, and Dr. Hussein Amery.

Time Hoppers: The Silk Road Animated Feature Movie Poster

Time Hoppers: The Silk Road became the first-ever Muslim animated feature to receive a nationwide U.S. theatrical release. Distributed by Fathom Entertainment, it opened on 650+ U.S. screens and 31 in Canada, generating $1M+ in two days (Feb 7–8), ranking #7 at the U.S. box office and #1 in per-screen average on Feb 8.

The 85-minute, 3D action-adventure Time Hoppers takes children and families back in time along the historic Silk Road. The animated feature follows four gifted children from the year 2050 who discover the ability to time travel and must protect history's greatest scientists from an evil alchemist threatening the future of modern science along the ancient Silk Road. Watch the trailer HERE.

The highly diverse cast encounter amazing scientists from the past including Ibn Al-Haytham, who discovered camera obscura that lead to photography, Al-Khawarizmi, who invented the algorithm laying the foundation for computing, Maryam Astrolabi, an innovator in astronomical instruments who made the astrolabe (history's "super computer") and forged a path for women in science, and Mansa Musa, the West African ruler said to be the richest person who ever lived, and a tremendous patron of science, culture and learning.

Lise Romanoff, Managing Director/CEO of Vision Films shares, "This wonderful family film is a timely reminder for all ages of the importance diverse cultures have had on our world, and how many of today's technological accomplishments came from the Middle East."

Creator Michael Milo shares, "Time Hoppers is rooted in the rich cultures of the Middle East, Asia, and Africa. The film celebrates different Islamic Civilizations and their contributions in building the world of science we have today. The result is a film that honors the past while empowering the next generation."

The film was partly funded by Canada Media Fund, Shaw Rocket Fund, Alberta Media Fund, and federal and provincial tax credits. A television series is also nearing completion and is currently available for licensing/distribution. For more information, please visit: time-hoppers.com and follow on IG/@muslimkids.tv, Facebook/@MuslimKidsTV, YouTube @miloproductionsinc TVOD Pre-order now available at Fandango

Images Courtesy of Vision Films HERE

About Vision Films

Vision Films is a leading independent sales and VOD aggregator specializing in the licensing, marketing, and distribution of over 800 feature films, documentaries, and series from some of the most prolific independent film producers in the world. Led by Lise Romanoff, Managing Director/CEO Worldwide Distribution, Vision Films releases 2-4 films a month across Theatrical, VOD, DVD, and television platforms. www.visionfilms.net

About MuslimKids.TV

Milo Productions is a production house focused on creating safe, family-friendly content that inspires curiosity, celebrates diversity, and fosters a love for learning. Through thrilling storytelling and captivating animation, Milo Productions shares the stories and histories of diasporas around the world, encouraging young audiences to explore the world and its shared history. Milo Productions is also the creator of Muslim Kids TV, the first and largest streaming service for Muslim children, serving families in over 60 countries with values-based and educational content.

Media Contact:

Andrea McKinnon

818-415-9442

[email protected]

SOURCE Vision Films, Inc.