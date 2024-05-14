Vision Films Set Summer Release for Rom-Com 'A Rocky Mountain Affair'

LOS ANGELES, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films Inc. ("Vision") announces the US Transactional VOD release of the feature film A Rocky Mountain Affair on June 6, 2024 in a deal with Scott J. Jones and Artist View Entertainment. Shot entirely on location in the Canadian Rocky Mountains just outside of Calgary, this fish-out-of-water rom-com embraces the outdoors and rustic environment. It is the directorial debut of special effects editor Chris Bragg (Netflix's Black Summer; Don't Kill the Babysitter (2023) and American Girl: Corinne Tan (2023); written by Steve Goldsworthy, produced by Kyle Cooper and Jason Wan Lim, executive produced by Scott J. Jones, Joshua Brandon, and Peter Foldy and co-directed by Jason Wan Lim.

Synopsis : A talented young event planner is given the opportunity of a lifetime when told to oversee an adventurous corporate team-building retreat in the Rocky Mountains. After a minor accident on the way, she is rescued by a handsome mountain guide on horseback. At first, the two clash on everything, but as they learn that together anything is possible, the inevitable attraction grows. Watch the trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WxwNChJVn9Q

The film stars newcomer Krista Chyc, Duff Zayonce (Black Summer), Simon Challenger (Companion), and Heather Pattengale (The Ties That Bind).

Lise Romanoff, CEO and Managing Director of Vision Films says, "A Rocky Mountain Affair is the perfect rom com for the summer! With just the right blend of humor and tenderness all set within the beauty of the majestic Canadian Rockies."

Filmmaker Scott J. Jones shares, "What could be more fun then taken a young, beautiful city-slicker and placing her in the middle of the majestic Canadian Rocky Mountains? Krista nails the performance as her character takes us on an unforgettable adventure."

A Rocky Mountain Affair will be available on iTunes/AppleTV, Amazon Instant, GooglePlay, Vudu, Vimeo, and all major cable platforms in the US on June 4 followed by DVD on major online retailers.

