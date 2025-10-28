Vision Films Unwraps Heartfelt Rom-Com A Chrismystery For The Holiday Season

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films kicks off the holiday movie season with the North American Transactional VOD release of the offbeat romantic dramedy A Chrismystery on November 4, 2025 through a deal with Scott J. Jones and Artist View Entertainment.

The holiday feature was directed by Matthew Toronto (My Life is a Lifetime Movie), written by Sean Wathen, and produced by Jen Lilley, Peter Foldy, Joshua Brandon, and B.L. Fleischer. Filmed on location in Savannah, GA and St. Joseph, MO, A Chrismystery shares humor, a bit of mystery, and will keep audiences guessing during a holiday homecoming that doesn't go quite as planned.

The film stars Jen Lilley, popular for her leading roles on Hallmark Channel and Great American Family and celebrated for fan-favorite holiday hits The Spirit of Christmas and A Paris Christmas Waltz. She is also recognized for her time on the daytime drama Days of our Lives.

Synopsis: A big-city cop (Lilley) reluctantly returns to her hometown with her daughter to take the deputy sheriff job. Though determined not to stay, when the town's Christmas tree, lights, and decorations are stolen, she sets her mind on the case where everyone is a suspect. Solving the holiday mystery alongside the charming sheriff, she may just discover that love is always a gift worth giving.

Lise Romanoff, CEO and Managing Director of Vision Films says, "A Chrismystery is a fresh take on family, love, and the spirit of Christmas. It is the perfect film to kick off this holiday season with the message that sometimes what is right in front of you is all you need."

Director Matthew Toronto adds, "A Chrismystery is a delightfully twisty mystery full of laughs, fun, and a few heartfelt tears. You fall in love with the characters as they learn what family really means. It's like a shot of liquid Christmas that will keep you warm all season long."

Jen Lilley, actress and producer, shares, "I love that A Chrismystery finds humor in the chaos. It's a reminder that even when life looks nothing like a Hallmark movie — no perfect tree, no cookie-cutter town — hope, love, and laughter still show up in the mess. That's what makes this story so human… and so funny."

The film stars Jen Lilley (Hallmark Channel, Great American Family, Days of our Lives), Cody Mayo (Runaways), Kylee Levien (Roswell Delirium), and Drew Pollock (Grey's Anatomy).

A Chrismystery will be available on major Transactional VOD platforms in the US and Canada on November 4, 2025 and can be pre-ordered now at iTunes/Apple TV (US, CA) and Vudu/Fandango at Home (US ).

