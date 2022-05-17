Vision Films Set to Release Native American Folklore Adventure "Legend of The Oro Arrowhead"

LOS ANGELES , May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films Inc. ("Vision") announces the US and Canadian VOD release of the treasure-hunting adventure feature film Legend of The Oro Arrowhead on June 7, 2022. Directed, written and produced by the late Bill Rahn and Tri-Rahn Pictures, the film was also written with Chris Adams and produced by Scott and Rick Fisher. Executive Producers include Scott McClannahan, and Rick Fisher. The story is loosely based on Cherokee legend and was Rahn's final project before he passed away. Vision Films licensed the film from Douglas B. Maddox and DBM Films.

Trailer: https://youtu.be/i4hANcGQ6lM

Synopsis : Ancient folklore speaks of a shaman who was given a golden arrowhead with the magical gift of truth and vitality. Deemed too dangerous by the tribe elders, it was hidden away for all time. Now, a power hungry small town mayor is bent on unearthing the arrowhead at all costs and a Ranger and a daughter of the Cherokee tribe are all that stand in her way.

Lise Romanoff, CEO/Managing Director of Vision Films shares, "Legend of The Oro Arrowhead is an enjoyable, action-packed film that represents our mission to champion diversity in film. We are proud to be able to share this film with audiences."

Douglas B. Maddox shares, "We are very proud of this action-packed film that provides great insight and gives voice to the ongoing Native American situation in the world. It is very meaningful that with our partner Vision Films we could distribute Bill Rahn's last film."

Starring: Vanessa Ore (The Vampire Diaries), Stephen Thompson (Home By Sunday), Bill Rahn (The Mutt)

Jermi Little (The Mutt), Wayne Deloriea (The Mutt), Jeremy Carr (The Rush Call), Luis Carlos Machicao (Hope's Legacy), E. Dale Johnson (Home By Sunday), Ashley Eller (Born in a Stable), Amber Lynn Kennison (Home By Sunday), Quinton Nash (Home By Sunday), Robbie Darnel (Magnum, P.I.), Jerry Keys (Bubbas Backwoods Bacon Brew), Mathew Poe (Home By Sunday), Jasmine Darnel (Hometown Hollywood), and Summer Madison Rahn.

Legend of Oro Arrowhead will be available on all major streaming and cable platforms in the US and Canada on June 7, 2022.

