Vision Films Set to Release Sci-Fi 'MEAD' Based on Cult Classic Comic 'Fever Dreams'

LOS ANGELES, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films, Inc. ("Vision") announces the VOD/DVD release of the unique live-action meets CGI, sci-fi feature MEAD on August 9, 2022.

MEAD movie starring Robert Picardo and Patton Oswalt

MEAD [Mobile Extrasensory Autonomous Deceptor] is based on the 1972 underground comic book "Fever Dreams" written by Jan Strnad (DC Comics, Disney, Heavy Metal) and illustrated by the late and legendary comic artist Richard Corben (Heavy Metal, Fantagor, Dark Horse/DC/Marvel). Director, writer, editor and animator J. Allen Williams (Darkstar: The Interactive Movie/Everything) bought this forbidden comic at the age of twelve and vowed to make a movie of it one day. He produced the film through his Parallax Studio LLC. CGI animation effects create the fully immersive worlds for the live-action actors, a hybrid never before seen in a full-length cinematic feature. MEAD is a distinctively hand-crafted sci-fi graphic novel come to life with shades of Space Balls, Guardians of the Galaxy and Star Wars. Vision Films recently showcased the film at the Cannes International Film Market. Tickets are now available for the August 6 premiere screening and red-carpet event at The Orinda Theatre in Orinda, CA hosted live by star of the film and Star Trek favorite, Robert Picardo.

Trailer: https://youtu.be/FLiWz9k1HaI

Synopsis: With plans of galaxy-wide domination, an evil Admiral creates MEAD, a powerful AI spaceship. But when MEAD becomes sentient and refuses to be used for war, he is to be decommissioned and escapes. Now, the fugitive starship and his Captain are chased across the solar system by bounty hunters and military forces, evading enemy advances with illusions so real that they fool their pursuers.

Starring: Patton Oswalt (Agents of Shield), Patrick Warburton (Seinfeld, A Series of Unfortunate Events), Robert Picardo (Legend, The Howling, Star Trek Voyager), Samuel Hunt (American Horror Story, Empire, Unbroken: Path to Redemption)

Lise Romanoff, CEO/Managing Director of Vision Films says, "MEAD is an amazing ride through our galaxy and beyond, as the AI-managed spaceship and its Captain try to lose its pursuers by throwing one illusion after another at them and leaves the audience holding on to the edge of their seats! The marriage of live action and special effects are seamless, the action is non-stop, and the cast just blew me away."

Filmmaker J. Allen Williams shares, "This was a huge production a small studio, but it had been on my mind since 1972 when I was a kid after reading Corben's comic. Corb and I met in the 90's and worked on many projects together over the years which cemented my determination to produce "MEAD." He passed away in December of 2020 and never got to see the finished film. He was my audience of one."

MEAD will be available on all major streaming and cable platforms across the US and Canada on August 9 followed by DVD and Blu-Ray distribution with special features included.

About Vision Films

Vision Films is a leading independent sales and VOD aggregator specializing in the licensing, marketing, and distribution of over 800 feature films, documentaries, and series from some of the most prolific independent film producers in the world. Led by Lise Romanoff, Managing Director/CEO Worldwide Distribution, Vision Films releases 2-4 films a month across Theatrical, VOD, DVD, and television platforms. Visionfilms.net

About Parallax Studio

Parallax Studio LLC creates stunning and compelling visuals for both the Entertainment and Advertising genres. Parallax was founded in 1996 by J. Allen Williams after many years as Creative Director for two Advertising Agencies and was also retained by Missouri State University for a three year contract as Marketing Director. Parallax partners with Trinity Animation, animators of the hit TV series Archer, and is preparing a new feature project. parallaxstudio.com | trinityanimation.com

