Vision Films Set to Release Sci-Fi Thriller 'The Prototype'

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films, Inc. ("Vision") announces the North American VOD release of the sci-fi feature The Prototype on March 8, 2022. Vision negotiated the North American deal with global distributor Fantastic Films International ("FFI"). A limited theatrical run begins February 25 at Harkins Theatres across Arizona, followed by the VOD in the US and Canada.

The Prototype Sci-Fi Thriller Movie Poster

The Prototype was written, produced and directed by Italian-Argentine filmmaker Marcelo Grion through his production company, Energia Films. The Phoenix, AZ based filmmaker filmed on location in Italy, California, and Arizona. Grion wrote his first screenplay at age 11, studied at Fundación Universidad del Cine (FUC) and wrote, produced, and directed the short films, Jaque Mate, Luz de Amor, and El Extrano. He came to Los Angeles to produce this sci-fi script while in film school and persevered despite language and visa barriers and while working a myriad of jobs.

When a government agent uncovers an alien conspiracy to conquer Earth, he is captured and subjected to experimentation with a mysterious blue liquid as the aliens attempt to make humans stronger for use in their own armies. He wakes up 300 years into the future without his memory to find that the aliens have destroyed Earth and now he is now the only hope for mankind.

Trailer: https://youtu.be/28JzHv7iDb4

Lisa Romanoff, CEO & Managing Director of Vision Films says, "The Prototype is a sci-fi film with a unique take on revitalizing our planet in a post-apocalyptic world."

Filmmaker Grion shares, "Being a filmmaker allows me to create new worlds and to live forever, and I wanted my first feature film to be in the science fiction genre. With just my passion and burning desire for filmmaking, The Prototype, was born."

The film stars Mark Vasconcellos (Being Rose), Frank Spinelli (The Marriage Ritual), Victoria De Mare (Killjoy's Psycho Circus), Theresa Tilly (The Evil Dead), Bryan Kent (Final Redemption), John Marrs (Heart of the Gun), Juan Antonio Devoto (When The Bough Breaks)

